Harmanpreet evades queries on controversy surrounding her degree

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
36   //    03 Jul 2018, 21:24 IST

Mohali, Jul 3 (PTI) Indian women's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur today evaded queries on allegations that her educational qualification testimonials have been found to be 'fake' by Punjab Police where she was appointed as DSP for her sporting credentials.

She was in Mohali to take part in an event, where she cheered on as a group of 572 girls performed minute-long jump squats to create a new record.

The event was organised by B Natural Juices and Beverages from ITC Foods.

The star cricketer refused to come out of her vanity van for more than an hour as mediapersons waited for her clarification on the controversy regarding submission of alleged bogus degree in order to procure a job with Punjab Police.

Finally, when she was persuaded to speak to the media, she declined to answer any queries with regards to her educational qualification.

"I am aware of it (controversy), government is taking care of that. I am hoping for a positive response," she said.

Harmanpreet was earlier employed with the Indian Railways but was relieved from her duties earlier this year after she put in a request to join Punjab Police.

The Punjab government had also taken up the matter with the Railway Ministry to waive the bond condition and allow Harmanpreet, who is a native of Moga, to join as a DSP in Punjab Police from March 1

