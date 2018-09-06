Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Harshita, 16, hopes sailing bronze will keep her away from 'boring' books

PTI
NEWS
News
41   //    06 Sep 2018, 18:22 IST

By Bharat Sharma and Amit Kumar Das

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) She wants to have nothing to do with books and armed with an Asian Games medal now, sailor Harshita Tomar has managed to convince her parents that she wouldn't be missing much by prioritising sailing over schooling.

The 16-year-old missed her class X exams to be in Jakarta for the Asian Games and as it turns out, the risk was worth taking as she ended up with a bronze in laser 4.7.

If Harshita has her way, she would happily miss the exams again but she can't.

"I don't want to have anything to do with studies. After all, it is the not the only thing that educates. But I know my parents will be after my life and I do have some free time from sailing so I rather appear for my board exams," Harshita told PTI in tongue in cheek style at a felicitation ceremony organised by CBI, where her mother Rani Tomar is a constable.

Her proud parents, Rani and Devendra Singh Tomar, pushed her to study in an already punishing schedule that required six hours of training on water.

Like normal parents, they also wanted their daughter to be well educated but now they realise education is a lot more than just getting lost in the books.

"Education is important and that is why we wanted her to do normal school and college but with the exposure she has got through sailing, we feel she is much smarter than the kids of her age. We have not gone outside (India) but she has travelled the world all by herself. Now we realise that is very much a part of education," said Harshita's emotional mother.

Harshita, who grew up swimming in Narmada river in Hoshangabad, was born to be in water but is equally good at drawing and cycling, her mother reveals.

It was sheer destiny that Harshita became one of India's youngest medallists at a multi-sporting event. She was an accidental swimmer before she became an accidental sailor in 2012.

Her mother was in the CRPF for almost 20 years before shifting to CBI and that meant she had to keep changing cities. Rani was posted in Srinagar when Harshita was born but soon moved to Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh.

The nature of Rani's job adversely impacted Harshita's health.

"Since I was away, I could not feed her that much in the first two years. She became weak from inside so the doctors recommended that we take her to some cool place.

"That is why I started taking her for a swim in Narmada and there she took to swimming as if she was born for it. It is only after she turned six, that she got healthy. It was a long struggle for her as well as for us," said the father, who works in a Hindi newspaper in Bhopal, near Hoshangabad.

She won as many as 100 medals in swimming before sailing suddenly happened when she was spotted by the coaches of the Sailing Academy in Bhopal.

"I did not want to be a swimmer, I did not want to be a sailor. It just happened," said Harshita.

She competed with men in the laser 4.7 class in Jakarta and still came home with a bronze. "If it was not an open race (comprising both men and women), I would have won gold," said the champion sailor.

Besides clearing her board exams, Harshita knows she has got a herculean task at hand before the 2020 Olympics.

She currently weighs 50kg and needs to gain at least 10kg to compete in the laser radial class, which is an Olympic event.

"It will be tough and I know I have to work doubly hard for it. It was fun competing against the men but in the higher class, I would only have to deal with women. For now I want to enjoy some free time," added Harshita

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
TNPL 2018: Lyca Kovai Kings keep playoff hopes alive
RELATED STORY
5 Youngest players to score a One Day International hundred
RELATED STORY
In stats: Most Test runs by an Indian captain in a away...
RELATED STORY
5 Highest Individual Test Scores for India outside Asia
RELATED STORY
KPL 2018: KN Bharath's last-ball six powers Bijapur Bulls...
RELATED STORY
A review of India's Test series loss in England and South...
RELATED STORY
Is home too sweet ? 
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Virat Kohli may go down as the best Indian...
RELATED STORY
5 Top Batsmen who never scored an away Test hundred
RELATED STORY
Ranking the best ODI bowling attacks in the world at present
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | Today, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 28 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Barbados Tridents
TTR VS BTR preview
1st Four Day Match | Sun, 02 Sep
AUA 243/10 & 292/10
IND-A 274/10 & 163/10
Australia A win by 98 runs
AUA VS IND-A live score
Final | Yesterday
UAE 176/9 (24.0 ov)
HK 179/8 (23.3 ov)
Hong Kong win by 2 wickets (DLS Method)
UAE VS HK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us