Hat-trick hero Hasaranga enjoys dream debut as Sri Lanka level series

Sri Lanka bounced back from their shock defeat in the first ODI against Zimbabwe with the aid of a superb debut performance on Sunday.

by Omnisport News 02 Jul 2017, 17:13 IST

Sri Lanka's Wanidu Hasaranga

Teenage leg-spinner Wanidu Hasaranga marked his one-day international debut in stunning fashion with a hat-trick as Sri Lanka trounced Zimbabwe by seven wickets in Galle.

Zimbabwe pulled off a record-breaking pursuit of 317 at the same venue in Friday's first ODI, but were heavily beaten two days later after being skittled for just 155.

Hasaranga removed the last three touring batsmen in as many deliveries to finish with figures of 3-15 from 2.4 overs on his maiden outing, while Lakshan Sandakan did much of the earlier work with 4-52.

Sri Lanka then sauntered home with 19.5 overs to spare, Upul Tharanga striking 75 not out from 86 balls.

Hasaranga is only the third player to take a hat-trick in his first ODI - following in the footsteps of Bangladesh's Taijul Islam and Kagiso Rabada of South Africa.

Sri Lanka won the 2nd ODI by 7 wickets and level the 5-match series 1-1. SL 158/3 (30.1 Ovs) v ZIM 155 (33.4 Ovs) #SLvZIM #LionsRoar pic.twitter.com/btH31DZf8D — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) July 2, 2017

Having struck 112 from 96 balls in the opening match of the series, Solomon Mire was dismissed for a five-ball duck by Nuwan Pradeep on this occasion, setting the tone for a disappointing Zimbabwe batting display.

Hamilton Masakadza (41) and Malcolm Waller (38) were the only men to pass 30 as Sandakan emphatically justified his recall, and three dropped catches did not prove costly for the hosts.

Hasaranga took centre stage in the 34th over, bowling Waller via an inside edge for his first international wicket before removing Donald Tiripano and Tendai Chatara with googlies to complete his hat-trick.

ZIM 155-all out in 33.4ovs, Wanidu Hasaranga becomes 3rd player in ODI history to take a hat-trick on debut. Sandakan 4/52.#SLvZIM pic.twitter.com/Y0vjzy5oaQ — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) July 2, 2017

Sri Lanka lost Danushka Gunathilaka (8) and Kusal Mendis (0) to Chatara in the third over of their reply, but Niroshan Dickwella (35) and skipper Angelo Mathews (28 not out) provided able support to Tharanga thereafter.