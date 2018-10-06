Hazare Trophy: Andhra pip UP by one wicket

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 13 // 06 Oct 2018, 20:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Unbeaten centuries by Samarth Singh and Akshdeep Nath went in vain as Andhra Pradesh pipped Uttar Pradesh by one wicket in a thrilling group B Vijay Hazare Trophy match here on Saturday.

Chasing a competitive target of 331 runs, Andhra Pradesh's openers Ashwin Hebbar (64 off 47) and Srikar Bharat (39 off 54) got the team off to a great start with an 84-run stand in 12 overs before the former was run-out.

Skipper RK Bhui was dismissed two overs later before Bodapati Sumanth (43) and Ravi Teja's unbeaten 79 off 83 helped them cruise to victory with three deliveries left.

Earlier, put in to bat, Uttar Pradesh were reduced to 45 for 3 before Samarth and Akshdeep's unbeaten knocks of 115 and 119 along with captain Suresh Raina's 52 took their side to 330 for four in 50 overs.

Samarth's innings was laced with 10 boundaries and 2 sixes while Akshdeep hit nine fours and 5 maximums.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 330/4 in 50 overs (Akshdeep Nath 119*, Samarth Singh 115*; Karn Sharma 1-41) Andhra Pradesh 331/9 in 49.3 overs (Dwaraka Ravi Teja 79*, Ashwin Hebbar 64; Akshdeep Nath 3-44) Andhra one by one wicket.

Saurashtra 110 all out in 34.4 overs (AV Vasavada 34 off 55 balls, CS Jani 16 off 24 balls,) Chhattisgarh 111 for one 24.2 in overs (Rishabh Tiwari 56 off 90 balls, Manoj Singh 36 off 56 balls.) Chhattisgarh won by 9 wickets.

Odisha 247/8 in 50 overs (Govinda Poddar 93, Subhranshu Senapati 41; Chama V Milind 6-43) Hyderabad 250/9 in 49.2 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 76, Akshath Reddy 63, Kolla Sumanth 43*; Papu Roy 3-38) Hyderabad won by 1 wicket