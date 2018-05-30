HC disposes off Minerva owner Bajaj's plea, asks AIFF to decide his appeal in 6 weeks

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court today directed banned Minerva Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj to approach the All India Football Federation's Appeals Committee for the revocation of his suspension while disposing off his writ petition.

Earlier this month, the AIFF had banned Bajaj for one year from all football activity and also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh after the federation found him guilty of making racist remarks against a referee.

The incident happened during Minerva's U-18 Youth League play-off match against Aizawl FC that ended in a 1-1 draw at the JLN Stadium in Shillong on May 12.

It is learnt that the court, while refusing to entertain Bajaj's plea, has directed him to approach the AIFF's Appeals Committee. The court has given him two weeks' time to do so.

Bajaj, on his part, said, "The HC has given AIFF six weeks' time to hear and decide on our four appeals before the AIFF Appeals Committee which has been pending."

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee, while slapping the sanctions, said this was the fourth offence committed by Bajaj within a span of year.

According to the disciplinary committee's finding, Bajaj hurled racial comments and abuses against referee Pynskhemhame Mawthoh, who is of North East descent during the match.

During the period of suspension, Bajaj has been banned from any football-related activities or entry into the stadium during any tournament held under the aegis of AIFF