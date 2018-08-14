HC junks PIL against BJP MP as head of Indian contingent at Asian Games

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Delhi High Court today dismissed a PIL against the appointment of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the Chef de Mission (CDM) of the Indian contingent for the upcoming 18th Asian Games to be held in the twin cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 19 to September 2.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao said the Centre and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have already taken a decision regarding Singh's appointment.

The appointment of the BJP MP, also the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), was opposed by Anil Chamadia who has said that Singh is one of the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case and should not be the flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the Games.

The court after hearing the petitioner's lawyers said "bring a better case and we will consider" and dismissed the plea.

Singh was officially appointed as the CDM of the Indian contingent on July 20.

Along with him, four Deputy Chef de Missions have also been appointed to lead the Indian contingent's participation in the 2018 edition of the Asian Games.

The four Deputy Chef de Missions are Raj Kumar Sacheti, Col Satyavrat Sheoran, Balbir Singh Kushwaha and Dev Kumar Singh