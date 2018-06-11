Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

HC restrains websites, cable operators from showing FIFA 2018 matches without Sony permission

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 21:10 IST
27

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has restrained 160 entities, including websites, cable operators and internet service providers, from illegally broadcasting or communicating to the public in any manner the 2018 FIFA World Cup, to be held in Russia from June 14, without a licence from Sony which has the exclusive right to broadcast the sporting event.

The interim direction by Justice Prathiba M Singh came on a plea moved by Sony Pictures Networks Distribution India Pvt Ltd (Sony) in the high court apprehending that the cable operators and websites may indulge in unauthorised transmission of the event.

Holding that Sony has made out a prima facie case for grant of an interim order, the court also directed the Department of Electronics and Information and Technology (DEIT) and the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) to ensure that the internet service providers block the websites, mentioned in the company's plea, that are likely to illegally broadcast the event.

"Upon receiving intimation that any other websites are also indulging in illegal transmission, Defendants No.161 (DEIT) and 162 (DoT) shall issue directions for blocking of the said websites," it said.

While granting the relief to Sony, the court said that since the Football World Cup is enormously popular in the regions where the company has exclusive rights, it is "entitled to protection against the illegal transmission, broadcasting, communication, telecast, and unauthorised distribution of any match, footage, clip, audio-video, audio only and/or any part of the Football World Cup, 2018."

According to Sony's plea, it has the right to broadcast the event, on a live, delayed and repeat basis within the territories of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as also the exclusive television rights, mobile transmission rights, broadband transmission rights, as also non-exclusive radio rights.

Taking note of the submission, the court observed that non-grant of an injunction would prejudice the Sony irreparably as illegal and unlicensed communication of the matches can dent its rights in the event which has a high visibility globally.

It issued summonses to all the 160 entities asking them to indicate their stand on Sony's plea and listed the matter for further hearing on September 4.

The court also appointed four local commissioners who on receiving intimation from Sony of any defaulting site or cable operator shall first ascertain whether there is any unauthorised distribution or transmission of the matches without a licence from the company.

The local commissioners have also been empowered by the court to inspect and seize the equipments being used for any unauthorised distribution/re-distribution as well as make a sample recording of the illegal transmission.

The court said that the local commissioners can seek the assistance of the police of the area concerned, if required

IPL 2018: Doordarshan to broadcast Indian Premier League...
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers with highest number of fifties without a...
RELATED STORY
10 Batsmen without a Duck in T20 Internationals
RELATED STORY
Sony acquires media rights from England and Wales Cricket...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 : All-rounders' XI
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Virat Kohli will do well in the 2018 tour...
RELATED STORY
Changes Delhi Daredevils should consider for their...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: One bowler from each team who have made an impact
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 best ads in the history of IPL
RELATED STORY
Five reasons why IPL 2018 promises to be exciting
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Twenty20 | Tomorrow, 03:00 PM
Scotland
Pakistan
SCO VS PAK preview
| 10:00 AM
DUR 96/10 & 376/10
DBY 205/10 & 69/4 (25.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Derbyshire need 199 runs to win
DUR VS DBY live score
| 10:00 AM
KNT 582/9
GLO 240/10 & 73/0 (25.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Gloucestershire trail Kent by 269 runs with 10 wickets remaining
KNT VS GLO live score
| 10:00 AM
SOM 392/10
NOT 134/10 & 468/8 (130.1 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Nottinghamshire lead Somerset by 210 runs with 2 wickets remaining
SOM VS NOT live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Scotland v England ODI 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us