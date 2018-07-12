HCA asks players to form associations as per Lodha recommendations

Hyderabad, Jul 12 (PTI) The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) today urged its players, both men and women, to form their respective associations immediately in conformity with the recommendations of Justice Lodha panel.

It suggested that the players can form a Steering Committee with senior members like Shivlal Yadav, Arshad Ayub, VVS Laxman, SL Venkatapathi Raju and Noel David for the formation of the Association.

In conformity with Justice Lodha Committee Recommendations, the players of Hyderabad Cricket Association (Men and Women) are requested to form respective associations immediately, HCA Secretary T Shesh Narayan said in a release.

"The players have also been requested to elect a nominee to be on the Apex Council of HCA."

The eligibility criteria to be a member of the Association as per the recommendations includes- Male and Female Ex-cricketers, who have played at least one International Cricket Match in any format of the game at the senior level and Male ex-cricketers, who have played at least Ten First Class Matches in any format of the game at the senior level, it said.

The criteria also includes female ex-cricketers, who have played at least five first class matches in any format of the game at the senior level.

The Apex Council can be approached if any assistance is required from the Association, the release added