Healy: Australian cricket pay dispute could've been avoided

Ian Healy criticised Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association for a lack of transparency during the pay dispute saga.

by Omnisport News 04 Jul 2017, 08:22 IST

Former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy believes the ongoing and bitter pay dispute could have been avoided as he criticised Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) for failing to reach an agreement months ago.

More than 200 players have been left unemployed after the Memorandum of Understanding between CA and the ACA expired on June 30 without a resolution.

Negotiations over a new pay deal have been fruitless as the ACA stands firm on its request for a revenue sharing model which would give them a greater say in the game's future.

With Australia's August tour of Bangladesh and the home Ashes series against England in November now in doubt, former ACA president Healy criticised both parties for a lack of transparency.

"It's terrible that both sides haven't had these sorts of arguments and engagement about a year ago," Healy told Sky Sports Radio on Tuesday.

"There should have three or four drafts of a proposal put to each other by both sides and tweaked here and tweaked there.

"Now it's rush, rush, rush. It's been half communicated.

"The money's good, the pot's big, let's get in and sort the model out. It's not that hard."

"This is the first time in 20 years that they've given insufficient financial projections of the revenues for the next five years," added Healy, who played 119 Tests for Australia and 168 one-day internationals.

"So the ACA, the players, have said, 'we can't make sound enough decisions moving forward for the next five years based on that. Give us what you normally give us.

"So they're a little bit suspicious Cricket Australia have changed their modus operandi and haven't consulted.

"When anyone brings such big change into any business, you've got to consult. And the consultancy should have began a year ago."