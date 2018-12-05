×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hearing his 'Paine': Australia's junior cricketers watch national captain's media conference

PTI
NEWS
News
30   //    05 Dec 2018, 18:15 IST

Adelaide, Dec 5 (PTI) Handling the spotlight and the probing questions from the fourth estate can be difficult for first-time international players and Cricket Australia prefers not to leave anything to chance.

The result of it is getting the junior Australian cricketers attend the press conference of their senior team skipper Tim Paine.

The basic idea was to give the youngsters a peek into how a senior player handles the media and the tough questions.

After the ball-tampering scandal, Cricket Australia conducted a cultural review where the win-at-all-costs theory was largely criticised.

There have been Australian captains in the past, who had shared frosty relations with the media.

Giving youngsters an opportunity to watch the interaction between a senior player and a journalist will certainly give them an idea of what to expect when they make the grade.

KL Rahul's Stump Vision:

Most of the top Test players love a good knocking session before a Test match where they take hundreds of throw-downs and are happy to hear the red leather hit the sweet spot of the bat.

But what does a batsman searching for form do? If you are KL Rahul, you pick up the off-stump, chuck your bat and do some knocking. It's an age-old practice right from Sir Don Bradman's era where a batsman uses a narrow stump to ensure that he is only middling the ball when margin of error is negligible.

Couple in a cordon:

Advertisement

For a high-profile sports couple, living out of suitcases comes with a package. Spending quality time at their peak is a luxury but if they happen to pursue the same sport, then an odd training session together is certainly not a bad idea.

As Mitchell Starc found out when wife Alyssa Healey turned up at the men's team's training session ahead of the first Test against India starting Thursday.

Healey, who is one of the pillars of the Southern Stars line-up, had her husband standing in the first slip as she took a few catches during the simulated session

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Tim Paine- an unlikely Australian hero 
RELATED STORY
4 Indian cricketers who could have been great captains
RELATED STORY
5 Indian-origin cricketers who captained foreign teams
RELATED STORY
Overseas Test records of India's last 5 full-time captains
RELATED STORY
5 Youngest captains in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
6 Cricketers who had stints in Bollywood
RELATED STORY
4 former Indian captains with highest batting averages in...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Selfless Indian Cricketers 
RELATED STORY
Australia not concerned about being liked one bit - Paine
RELATED STORY
5 most expressive cricketers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us