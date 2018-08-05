Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hendricks century helps Proteas cruise to ODI series win

90   //    05 Aug 2018, 18:46 IST
South Africa batsman Reeza Hendricks

South Africa clinched their one-day series with Sri Lanka after just three matches as big knocks from debutant Reeza Hendricks and JP Duminy sealed a 78-run win.

The Proteas won the first two matches at a canter and they were again comfortable on Sunday, totalling 363-7 to set Sri Lanka a target they never looked capable of reaching.

Hendricks hit 102 off 89 balls in a stunning debut, while Duminy added 92 off 70, with Thisara Perera's figures of 4-75 not nearly enough to keep the hosts in contention as his team-mates failed to pull their weight.

There was concern for South Africa in the field as captain Faf du Plessis departed early with a shoulder issue, although it was later clarified as a precaution.

The Proteas bowlers got the job done, however, and Sri Lanka were all out for 285 with over four overs remaining after Andile Phehlukwayo (3-74) removed dangerman Dhananjaya de Silva (84).

Hendricks and Duminy were not the only South African batsmen to impress, with Hashim Amla (59) building a one-sided opening partnership of 42 with Quinton de Kock (2).

Thisara's dismissal of De Kock brought Hendricks to the crease and he and the Proteas kicked on, making a 59-run stand for the second wicket and then, after Du Plessis lasted just 14 deliveries, teaming up with Duminy.

Duminy smashed eight fours and four maximums and the best South Africa pairing followed Lahiru Kumara's clipping of Hendricks' leg stump, bringing in David Miller (51) for a partnership of 103.

The tourists' scoring rate stayed high after Duminy's departure to Thisara, despite a series of late wickets, and Phehlukwayo contributed a very handy unbeaten 24 off 11 balls.

Lungi Ngidi (4-57) accounted for Sri Lanka's top order and the Proteas kept chipping away even after their skipper's departure.

De Silva arrived in the middle with his side 124-5, but he steadied the ship as a partnership of 95 with Akila Dananjaya (37) briefly threatened to trouble South Africa.

But Phehlukwayo removed De Silva as an attempted slog slipped behind to De Kock, prompting a late collapse as Sri Lanka's fight died in the closing overs and Ngidi caught and bowled Suranga Lakmal (12) to seal victory.

