Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Hendricks' ton on debut inspires South Africa to ODI series win

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
14   //    05 Aug 2018, 19:41 IST

Pallekele, Aug 5 (AFP) Batsman Reeza Hendricks smashed a century on his one-day international debut to set up South Africa's series-clinching 78-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third match in Pallekele today.

Hendricks made 102 off 89 deliveries to help South Africa post 363-7 and then bowl out the hosts for 285 in 45.2 overs. They took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Dhananjaya de Silva tried to keep the chase alive with a career-best 84 but Sri Lanka's batting crumbled under the ever-increasing run-rate.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi claimed four wickets while fellow paceman Andile Phehlukwayo took three.

But it was Hendricks, a right-hand batsman who has played 12 Twenty20 internationals, who set up the win for his side that had been swept aside in the two Tests.

The 28-year-old became only the third South African batsman to register a hundred in his first ODI. Colin Ingram and Temba Bavuma are the other two.

Jean-Paul Duminy's 92 off 70 balls, and half-centuries by Hashim Amla and David Miller, also contributed to South Africa's imposing total after being put into bat first.

"Brilliant today. Once again, the batting was fantastic. We played aggressive," said skipper Faf du Plessis, who injured his shoulder while attempting a tough catch in the 10th over and stayed away for the rest of the game.

"And obviously, for a debutant to play that freely was great to see. Every game, there's one or two guys putting their hands up," du Plessis said of Hendricks.

Amla gave South Africa a brisk start with his run-a-ball 59 before being bowled by medium-pacer Thisara Perera, who returned impressive figures of 4-44.

Hendricks, who has been around since 2014 when he first played a T20 against Australia, built crucial partnerships including a 78-run fourth-wicket stand with Duminy.

Hendricks celebrated his century in just 88 balls with a boundary off paceman Lahiru Kumara, but was dismissed on the very next delivery.

- Duminy blitz -

================

Duminy, who got his second fifty of the series to lead the batting chart with 177 runs, maintained the momentum with a blazing knock laced with eight fours and four sixes.

Duminy got support from fellow left-hander Miller as the two put on 103 for the fifth wicket to pulverise the bowling.

Miller's quickfire 51 and Phehlukwayo's unbeaten 24 off 11 balls gave South Africa 98 off the last seven overs.

Sri Lanka were never in the hunt with South African bowlers getting wickets at regular intervals.

A 95-run, seventh-wicket partnership between de Silva and Akila Dananjaya, who scored 37, raised the hosts' hopes of making a go of their target.

But Phehlukwayo broke the dangerous-looking stand, dismissing Dananjaya and then having de Silva caught behind.

Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews saw several positives -- "Dhananjaya batted well, some bowlers bowled well."

"But credit to Reeza and Duminy. We need to think out of the box if we need to win away. I know we aren't doing well, but we need to play on good wickets to develop. We're playing for pride and we want to finish the series off well."

The fourth match is slated for Wednesday at Pallekele

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Hendricks century helps Proteas cruise to ODI series win
RELATED STORY
South Africa announce ODI squad for Sri Lanka series
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, First ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Preview, Probable XI,...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 India-South Africa ODI encounters
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd ODI preview: can the hosts...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Third ODI : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Best ODI XI of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Second ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
5 take-aways from the Sri Lanka vs South Africa Test series 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
BAN VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Today
RSA 363/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 285/10 (45.2 ov)
South Africa win by 78 runs
RSA VS SL live score
2nd T20I | Today
BAN 171/5 (20.0 ov)
WIN 159/9 (20.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 12 runs
BAN VS WIN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us