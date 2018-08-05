Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hendricks' ton on debut powers South Africa to 363-7

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
30   //    05 Aug 2018, 16:19 IST

Pallekele, Aug 5 (AFP) Reeza Hendricks smashed a century on his one-day international debut to guide South Africa to 363 for seven against Sri Lanka in the third match in Pallekele today.

Hendricks, whose 89-ball 102 gave the visitors strength after being put into bat first, became only the third South African to register a hundred in his first ODI. Colin Ingram and Temba Bavuma are the other two.

Jean-Paul Duminy's 92 off 70 balls added to South Africa's hopes of clinching the five-match series, which they lead 2-0.

Hashim Amla gave South Africa a brisk start with his run-a-ball 59 before being bowled by medium-pace bowler Thisara Perera, who returned impressive figures of 4-44.

The 28-year-old Hendricks, who has played 12 Twenty20 matches for South Africa since making his debut in 2014, built crucial partnerships including a 78-run fourth-wicket stand with Duminy.

Hendricks, a right-handed batsman, celebrated his century with a boundary off paceman Lahiru Kumara in just 88 balls but was dismissed on the very next delivery.

Duminy, who got his second fifty of the series to lead the batting chart with 177 runs, carried on the momentum with his blitz. He hit 8 fours and 4 sixes.

Duminy got support from fellow left-hand batsman David Miller as the two put on 103 runs for the fifth wicket to pulverise the the Sri Lankan bowling.

Miller's quickfire 51 and Andile Phehlukwayo's unbeaten 24 off 11 balls gave South Africa 98 runs in the last seven overs

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
