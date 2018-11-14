×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Stokes fails at three as England slip to 120-4 at lunch

PTI
NEWS
News
30   //    14 Nov 2018, 13:34 IST

Kandy (Sri Lanka), Nov 14 (AFP) New number three Ben Stokes fell for 19 and captain Joe Root was dismissed cheaply again as England slipped to 120 for 4 in the opening session of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The tourists elected to bat in their bid for a series-clinching win but lost four wickets before lunch on a pitch already assisting spinners in Kandy.

Jos Buttler, on 38, and Moeen Ali (4) were the not out batsmen with paceman Suranga Lakmal and spinners Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara and Akila Dananjaya all taking a wicket each.

Dananjaya, who is playing despite his bowling action being reported by the International Cricket Council in Galle last week, got the final wicket before lunch, of Rory Burns for 43.

Stokes, who batted at number five in his team's opening win last week, had been sent up the order following Moeen's twin failures at number three in Galle. Off-spinner Perera successfully reviewed an lbw decision against Stokes after the on-field umpire had turned down an appeal.

Lakmal, who is leading the side in place of injured Dinesh Chandimal, had Keaton Jennings caught behind for one in the fifth over.

Root, who scored 35 and 3 in the first Test, was bowled by Pushpakumara in the 18th over for 14 and Burns soon followed as England slumped to 89 for 4.

Buttler then counter-attacked, hitting five boundaries with a mixture of sweeps and reverse sweeps as he reached 38 off 32 balls in an unbeaten stand of 31 runs with Moeen

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Debutant Foakes leads England fightback in Galle
RELATED STORY
Herath to retire joint-eighth in all-time Test wickets list
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka counting on Herath against England one last time
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka spinner Herath to retire after Galle Test
RELATED STORY
Rangana Herath: How do numbers define him
RELATED STORY
Chandimal sorry as Herath is denied winning farewell
RELATED STORY
Top 5 match-winning performances from Rangana Herath
RELATED STORY
7 famous batsmen who scored a century in their 100th ODI
RELATED STORY
5 occasions when India lost an overseas Test from a...
RELATED STORY
3 players from India's T20I Squad who might struggle in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test
BAN 522/7 & 224/6
ZIM 304/10 & 30/0 (12.2 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 | Zimbabwe need 413 runs to win
BAN VS ZIM live score
2nd Test
ENG 212/7 (60.0 ov)
SL
LIVE
Day 1 | Tea: England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS SL live score
| Today
RSA 201/5 (20.0 ov)
CAXI 160/7 (20.0 ov)
South Africa win by 41 runs
RSA VS CAXI live score
Match 9 | Yesterday
PKW 139/6 (20.0 ov)
IRW 101/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 38 runs
PKW VS IRW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us