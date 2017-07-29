Herath: Sri Lanka bowled badly, fielded badly and batted badly

Sri Lanka captain Rangana Herath pulled no punches in his assessment of a humbling 304-run loss to India in the first Test in Galle.

Rangana Herath struggled to contain his disappointment after Sri Lanka slipped to a 304-run defeat in the first Test with India on Saturday.

Having been set a mammoth target of 550 by the tourists, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 245 before the end of day four in Galle to fall 1-0 down in the three-match series.

It was all too easy for India as they took wickets at regular intervals and were helped by some questionable shot selection - Angelo Mathews a notable culprit as he aimed a wild hack at Ravindra Jadeja and was caught at backward point.

Sri Lanka also struggled with the bat in the first innings, making 291 in reply to India's 600 all out, and Herath knows his side must improve.

"You can't be satisfied with a defeat. We bowled badly, fielded badly and batted badly," he said.

"We are a better team than this. We really are. We need to find out how we can do better than this moving forward.

"When you lose a game you are disappointed. But having said that, all credit to India for the way they played. They played outstanding cricket in all three departments. They deserve all the credit."

India only needed to take eight wickets in the second innings to wrap up the match as Herath and Asela Gunaratne were unfit to bat due to hand injuries.

Herath damaged his finger during the match but hopes the swelling will go down quickly.

"I had an x-ray yesterday. It doesn't show any fracture," he added. "But I had a fracture three years ago in the same area and that's the reason there's a bit of swelling and soreness.

"Hopefully over the next few days it will get better."

Gunaratne's fractured thumb means he will definitely miss the remaining two Tests.

"Asela will be out for about eight weeks I think," Herath added. "Losing Asela was a massive blow for us.

"He has been scoring a lot of runs for us in the last few months. He wasn't available to bat or bowl and that was a huge blow for us. We managed to play without him and hopefully we will bounce back well in the second Test."