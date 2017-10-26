Write & Earn
Notifications

Hero Pakistan bus driver happy to welcome back Sri Lanka

International cricket slowly returning to Pakistan.

by Reuters
News 26 Oct 2017, 21:44 IST

<p/>

(Reuters) - Meher Mohammad Khalil, a Pakistani bus driver who held his nerve under gunfire to guide the Sri Lankan team to safety during an attack in 2009, is thrilled that international cricket is finally returning to Lahore.

Sri Lanka play Pakistan in a Twenty20 international in the city on Sunday, becoming the first international cricket team to visit the nation since Zimbabwe in 2015.

In March 2009, the Sri Lankan team were traveling by bus to the Gaddafi Stadium during the second test when gunmen fired at them with rifles, grenades and rockets, wounding six players and a coach and killing eight Pakistanis, including six policemen.

Khalil was hailed as a national hero for getting the team to the secured stadium and he was rewarded by the Pakistan government and invited to Sri Lanka where he was given a medal of bravery and a reward of $35,000.

"There (in Sri Lanka) I did not feel like a Pakistani driver. I felt like I was the President of Pakistan," Khalil told Reuters TV.

"I could never in my life have imagined the type of respect that they gave me."

"Our army has carried out so many operations and cleared out so much mess, that now, thank God, we can organise a match without any security."

After completing a 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in the one-dayers, Pakistan start the three-match T20 series in Abu Dhabi on Thursday before playing the finale in Lahore.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2017
1st Twenty20 | Yesterday
SRL 102/10 (18.3 ov)
PAK 103/3 (17.2 ov)
Pakistan win by 7 wickets
SRL VS PAK live score
2nd Twenty20 | Today, 09:30 PM
Sri Lanka
Pakistan
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
SRL VS PAK live score
3rd Twenty20 | Sun, 29 Oct, 08:00 PM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SRL preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2017
India vs New Zealand, 2017
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2017
Zimbabwe vs West Indies, 2017
India vs Sri Lanka, 2017
Australia vs England, 2017-18
Sheffield Shield, 2017-18
Scotland v Papua New Guinea ODI Series in UAE 2017