Heroic Hales makes Lord's history

History beckoned for Alex Hales in the Royal London One-Day Cup as Nottinghamshire chased down Surrey.

by Omnisport News 02 Jul 2017, 00:15 IST

Alex Hales salutes the crowd

Alex Hales smashed the record for a one-day score at Lord's and registered the highest total in a domestic final in Nottinghamshire's Royal London One-Day Cup victory over Surrey.

The England international was dropped on nine by Ollie Pope and brilliantly made the most of the reprieve, smashing 20 fours and four sixes en route to an unbeaten 187 - Notts' highest score in List-A action.

His sensational knock was pivotal as Notts successfully chased down Surrey's score of 297-9 with four wickets and 13 balls in hand to send captain Chris Read out with a trophy in what is likely his last one-day match.

Hales' score surpasses the record set by Geoff Boycott in 1965, while it also betters his own one-day high-score of 171 playing for England.

"It feels incredible, it's a special feeling," Hales told Sky Sports. "We fought back with the ball after their good start, kept them below par.

"It's right up there for me personally, it was such a massive game, we had our backs against the wall so many times."

Read played his part with 58 off 56, with he and Hales putting on 137 for the sixth wicket.

Surrey's Mark Stoneman was overlooked for England Test selection this week, but he did his chances of a future inclusion no harm with a fine unbeaten 144 of his own.