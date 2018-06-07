Hesson to step down as New Zealand coach

Mike Hesson will relinquish his coaching role, effective from July 31, after six years to spend more time with his wife and children.

New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson is set to resign after announcing his intention to step down from the Black Caps role.

Hesson will relinquish his coaching role, effective from July 31, after six years in charge to spend more time with his wife and children.

The 43-year-old was appointed in 2012 and guided the Black Caps to their first-ever series triumph against South Africa (ODI series in 2013) in any format, while he led New Zealand to the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup final.

Hesson also oversaw 21 Tests victories, 65 one-day international wins and 30 at twenty20 level.

"This job requires 100 per cent commitment and is all consuming," Hesson said Thursday. "I know what's required over the next 12 months, but if I'm honest, I don't feel I have the capacity to give the job what it deserves.

"NZC, in particular David White and the board, have given me incredible support, including flexibility and options. But the idea of missing a match, a tour or a format, as has been proposed at different times, has never sat well with me."

Hesson added: "I couldn't let this opportunity pass without acknowledging my wife Kate and our daughters Holly and Charlie, who have sacrificed so much for me over the past six years.

"And I just want to place on record my gratitude to all the players and support staff. I love the team and have great hopes about what they will be able to achieve. I'll always be a supporter."

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson – whose team are set to face Pakistan in October-November – said: "Mike exemplified the 'team-first' attitude he himself talked about and left no stone unturned in terms of leading the side to success.

"I've witnessed his work-ethic first-hand and have seen the sacrifices he's made, and I can only say I have the utmost respect for what he's achieved."

Meanwhile, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) CEO David White added: "I tried to persuade him to stay on for another 12 months but his mind was made up. We understand his position.

"Mike has overseen one of NZC's most successful periods of international cricket, he's more than realised the potential we saw in him back in 2012, and has grown into one of the most respected coaches on the international circuit.

"At the same time, he's carried a torch for coaches in all sports, demonstrating through his success that top-level coaching is not exclusively or necessarily the domain of former star players."