Hetmyer stars with 106 as WI set India stiff 323-run target in 1st ODI

Guwahati, Oct 21 (PTI) Shimron Hetmyer (106) produced a sensational century as the West Indies bounced back from their Test series debacle to post a challenging 322 for eight in the first one-day International against India, here Sunday.

The 21-year-old left-hander, who led West Indies to their first Under-19 World Cup title in Bangladesh in 2016, put to sword an under strength Indian attack to raise his third ODI hundred.

He punished the Indian bowlers with six fours and as many sixes in his entertaining 78-ball knock.

In absence of their front line pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, who have been rested for first two ODIs, India struggled to contain the run-flow against the Caribbean side.

The bowling looked lacklustre while the fielding was shoddy as India, on a high after their Test series win, seemed to have underestimated their opponents.

The Guyanese lad brought up his half-century in 41 balls and brought up two 50-run plus partnerships with Rovman Powell (22) and skipper Jason Holder (38).

Hetmyer notched up his century by lofting Mohammed Shami for a six over extra cover. While he used brute force against the pace, Hetmyer also looked fluent against the spin duo of Yuzvendra Jadeja and Ravindra Jadeja before being dismissed by the latter after immediately betting the milestone-mark.

Looking to redeem themselves after the 2-0 Test series thumping under six days, the touring side put up a strong challenge after being put in by home captain Virat Kohli.

Visiting skipper Jason Holder on the eve of the match had said 300-plus is the benchmark of ODI cricket and his young batters responded well with Devendra Bishoo taking the team past the milestone in the penultimate over.

Opener Kieran Powell set up the foundation with a 39-ball 51 (6x4, 2x6) in a 67-run stand for the second wicket with Shai Hope (32).

Powell and his debutant opening partner Chandrapaul Hemraj dealt in boundaries against Shami and Yadav.

West Indies lost three wickets in quick succession but the Guyana youngster came to take charge after Marlon Samuels departed for a duck in his landmark 200th ODI