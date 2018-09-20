Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Himmat, Bhati star in Delhi's five-wicket win

PTI
NEWS
News
28   //    20 Sep 2018, 17:23 IST

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Youngster Himmat Singh struck a half century under pressure after medium pacer Subodh Bhati's five for 24, as Delhi beat Saurashtra by five wickets in the opening group B encounter of Vijay Hazare Trophy Thursday.

Gautam Gambhir also started his newest captaincy stint with a stroke-filled 62 off 48 balls as Delhi chased a target of 238 in 46 overs.

Himmat (74 off 93 balls) and Lalit Yadav (36 off 54 balls) came together at 152 for five and batted sensibly to take the home team past the target.

Himmat hit five fours and two sixes, including one into the second tier, off Kamlesh Makwana.

It was skipper Gambhir, who started on a positive note and gave his team the required momentum, even as Unmukt Chand and Rishabh Pant were dismissed cheaply.

In all, he hit 10 boundaries before being adjudged leg before off Makwana and there was a mini collapse before Himmat took the team to victory.

In the morning when Saurashtra batted, they slumped from 222 for four to 237 all out, losing six wickets for 15 runs in four overs.

It was Bhati, who was inexplicably kept out of the original 15, came back at the last moment and used his variations to good effect.

His slower deliveries were difficult to handle.

For Saurashtra, Cheteshwar Pujara scored a painstaking 53 off 89 while Sheldon Jackson struck 62 off 78 balls.

In the other Group B matches of the day, Chhattisgarh beat Madhya Pradesh by 122 runs, while Andhra defeated Odisha by six wickets.

GROUP B

BRIEF Scores

Saurashtra 237 in 49.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 53 off 89 balls, Sheldon Jackson 62 off 78 balls, Subodh Bhati 5/24).

Delhi 238/5 in 46 overs (Himmat Singh 74 off 93 balls, Gautam Gambhir 62 off 49 balls)

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Down the Memory Lane: India's bowl-out win over Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Instances when a batsman hit the last ball for a six to...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
India's 6 memorable finals victories in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Three times when India chased more than 300 to win...
RELATED STORY
5 most loved foreign cricketers in Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Most Memorable Matches in Asia Cup in the Last Decade
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Top 5 India v Pakistan ODI clashes of all time
RELATED STORY
Importance of Tamim Iqbal in the Bangladesh cricket team
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us