×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Hong Kong spinner who played against India recently charged by ICC for match fixing

PTI
NEWS
News
17   //    08 Oct 2018, 20:41 IST

Dubai, Oct 8 (PTI) Three Hong Kong players, including one Nadeem Ahmed, who played against India in the Asia Cup last month, have been charged under ICC Anti- Corruption Code for their alleged involvement in match-fixing in 2014.

Three players -- Haseeb Amjad and brothers Nadeem and Irfan Ahmed -- have been charged under multiple sections of the ACU code. All the three player are of Pakistani origin.

The notable name is left-arm spinner Nadeem, who bowled 10 wicketless overs for 39 runs during the Asia Cup game against India on September 18 here.

Irfan and Haseeb last played for their country in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

The 28-year-old Irfan has nine specific charges against him for his involvement in fixing games. He is already under suspension from ICC since April 2016. Nadeem and Haseeb have been charged under five sections of ICC Code.

Under Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code, Irfan tried to fix Hong Kong's game against Scotland on January 13, 2014 and another match against Canada on January 17 in that year.

Under article 2.4.2, he "didn't report the full details of the approaches during the two matches".

Under Article 2.1.2, he took bribe to under-perform against Zimbabwe on March 12, 2014, the ICC said.

He also failed to report corrupt approach during ICC World T20 Qualifier in June, 2015 and tried to fix a World T20 match in 2016, according to the ICC.

Haseeb and Nadeem were also specifically involved in the two matches mentioned earlier and also been charged under similar anti corruption code of ICC.

Nadeem and Haseeb have been given two weeks' time to reply to these charges

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Three Hong Kong players charged under ICC Anti-Corruption...
RELATED STORY
How can Hong Kong be the giant killers against India?
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong's performance is great for...
RELATED STORY
India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2018 - Player Ratings 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 things to know about the Hong Kong team
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Hong Kong Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Match 4: India vs Hong Kong, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Indians to score an ODI century against Hong Kong
RELATED STORY
Match 4, Asia Cup: 4 key players to watch out for in Hong...
RELATED STORY
Hong Kong cricketer retires at the age of 21
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us