Hong Kong Women’s Premier League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Hong Kong Women’s Premier League 2024 is the second season of the T20 tournament hosted by Hong Kong Cricket for women cricketers in the country. This year, the tournament will begin on Sunday, February 25, and conclude on Sunday, May 5.

A total of 11 matches, including the final will be played during this three-month event. A total of five teams will participate in the competition to get their hands on the trophy. These five teams are - Lantau Cricket Club Women, Hong Kong Cricket Club Women, Diasqua Little Sai Wan CC Women, Kowloon Cricket Club Women, and Craigengower Cricket Club Women.

Hong Kong Cricket Club in Wong Nai Chung Gap, Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon, and Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground are the three venues that will host the 11 matches this season.

The last edition of the tournament was played in September-October 2022. The tournament was played in three rounds. A total of six matches were played in the first round, while the remaining four were played in round two. The round three saw the final of the tournament taking place.

Hong Kong Cricket Club Women and Diasqua Little Sai Wan CC Women played in the final of the tournament last season. Diasqua Little won the toss and elected to field. Hong Kong Cricket Club were bundled out for 67 runs in 14.5 overs. Diasqua Little chased down the target of 68 runs in 13.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

Hong Kong Women’s Premier League 2024- Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Sunday, February 25

Match 1 - Lantau Cricket Club Women vs Hong Kong Cricket Club Women, Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap, 07:00 AM

Match 2 - Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club Women vs Kowloon Cricket Club Women, Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon, 07:00 AM

Sunday, March 3

Match 3 - Craigengower Cricket Club Women vs Lantau Cricket Club Women, Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, 07:00 AM

Match 4 - Hong Kong Cricket Club Women vs Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club Women, Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap, 07:00 AM

Sunday, March 17

Match 5 - Hong Kong Cricket Club Women vs Craigengower Cricket Club Women, Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap, 07:00 AM

Match 6 - Kowloon Cricket Club Women vs Lantau Cricket Club Women, Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon, 07:00 AM

Sunday, March 24

Match 7 - Lantau Cricket Club Women vs Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club Women, Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, 07:00 AM

Match 8 - Craigengower Cricket Club Women vs Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon, 07:00 AM

Sunday, April 28

Match 9 - Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club Women vs Craigengower Cricket Club Women, Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, 07:00 AM

Match 10 - Kowloon Cricket Club Women vs Hong Kong Cricket Club Women, Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon, 07:00 AM

Sunday, May 5

Final - TBC vs TBC, Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, 07:00 AM

Hong Kong Women’s Premier League 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Hong Kong Women’s Premier League 2024: Full Squads

Lantau Cricket Club Women

Charlyn Calizo, Farah Shehzadi, Khan Ansa, Mir Shamaisa, Tiwari Divanshi, Halisha Hassan, Hussain Sofiah Abid, Kaur Mahekdeep, Nawaz Umza, Joyleen Dhaliwal (wk), Alishba Kanawal (c), Bibi Khadija, Gurkamal Kaur, Janie Tagaro, Kaur Gursimran, and Mahmood Rimsha.

Hong Kong Cricket Club Women

Georgina Bradley, Kimaya Rasgotra, Mary Henderson, Sadie Davidson, Tammy Chu, Betty Chan, Emily Dickinson, Ramona Soares, Storm Parker, Emma Lai, Hiu Ying Cheung, Natural Yip, Tracy Walker, Alison Siu (c), Jasmine Titmuss, Monisha Kotwani, and Mya Gardner.

Diasqua Little Sai Wan CC Women

Hina Hina, Jaswinder Kaur, Rajvir Kaur, Shanzeen Shahzad, Tasmia Khan, Brar Manvir Kaur, Ria Martins, Vidhi Chandiramani, Yeshfa Fatima, Aron De Guzman, Rani Suman, Donna Jaro, Haider Aiza, Iqra Sahar, Joan Badillo, Maira Saleem Balochh, Maryam Bibi, Nidhi Chandiramani, and Lakhani.

Kowloon Cricket Club Women

Jasmin Budhiraja, Jin Young, Nicole Fernandes, Yasmin Daswani, Connie Wong, Rida Haider, Virina Vaswani, Zara Haider, Jenefer Dearman (wk), Jolie Lai, Lavinia Tse, Maheen Haider, and Sabar Gul.

Craigengower Cricket Club Women

Amy Lai, Heiley Lui, Patricia Lee, Smantha Chiang, Winnie Chan, Yee Shan To, Amanda Cheung (c), Kary Chan, Lucita Lai, Shing Chan, Almira Leung (wk), Blue Chan (wk), Ka Kiu Chan (wk), Anastasia Yip, Annie Ho, Cayden Mak, Charlotte Chan, Gloria Lo, and Karen Poon.

