Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Hope to repeat our performance against Pakistan, says Rohit after beating Bangladesh

PTI
NEWS
News
56   //    22 Sep 2018, 11:18 IST

Dubai, Sep 22 (PTI) Hailing his team's "clinical performance" against Bangladesh, India skipper Rohit Sharma says they would look to replicate the show in Sunday's Super Four Asia Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan here.

Rohit played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven-wicket win in their opening Super Four match Friday.

"It was a clinical performance from the start. We bowled very well and we always knew it was going to be better batting under the lights. Very good from everyone. It was important on a pitch like that to rotate the bowlers and now allow the batsmen to settle," Rohit said at the presentation ceremony.

India bowled out Bangladesh, who batted first, for a paltry 173, and then chased down the target with plenty to spare.

India's bowling show was led by left-arm spinner Jadeja, who was making a comeback to the one-day team after more than a year.

"We wanted to rotate the bowlers in shorter spells. It was a challenge for us, but I think they responded well. We always knew if we stuck to tight lines, the wickets would come.

"Jadeja, playing an ODI after a long time, to come out and bowl like that was a great effort from him. Great effort from everyone, I don't want to single out anyone," said Rohit, who scored an unbeaten 83.

India next play against traditional rivals Pakistan, having already beaten them in the group stage.

Rohit said, "When everything goes to plan, it looks easy. We will go back and recover and come back fresh against Pakistan and try to replicate this performance."

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza urged his batsmen to shoulder more responsibility.

"From the start we kept losing wickets. Today we were just all over the place," Mortaza said.

"If you score 170, it's a difficult ask of the bowlers. The batsmen need to take responsibility, especially after failing to score in back-to-back matches.

"The next match is against a tough team with good bowlers. We need to bat well."

Bangladesh batsmen faltered again, having come a cropper in the run chase against Afghanistan on Thursday night.

However, India were hardly troubled in the chase after Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan (40 off 47) provided a solid start with a 61-run stand.

Dhawan, like in the game against Pakistan, looked in good touch but was not able play a long innings.

Rohit changed gears after Dhawan's departure, bringing up his 36th ODI fifty with a towering hit off Shakib Al Hasan over deep mid-wicket

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong's performance is great for...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Rohit Sharma creates history after his fifty...
RELATED STORY
India's expected eleven against Bangladesh in super four
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Predicted India XI vs Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Clinical India cruise to an 8 wicket win...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted XI against Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Pakistan confident of thrashing India in the first round...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 2 changes India should make today against...
RELATED STORY
3 famous wins for Team India against Pakistan in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Super Four Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Match 6 | Today
QUE 316/6 (50.0 ov)
TAS 317/6 (49.0 ov)
Tasmania win by 4 wickets
QUE VS TAS live score
Super Four Match 2 | Yesterday
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us