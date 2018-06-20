Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Hussey fears Australia will be left with 'mental scars'

Mike Hussey worries what effect the Trent Bridge battering will have on Andrew Tye in particular after his nine overs went for 100.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 20 Jun 2018, 15:13 IST
290
AndrewTye
Australia all-rounder Andrew Tye

Mike Hussey fears Australia could be left with "mental scars" from a humiliating onslaught at the hands of the England batsmen in a record-breaking one-day international at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

Jonny Bairstow (139) and Alex Hales (147) smashed brutal hundreds, while Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan bludgeoned rapid half-centuries as England posted an astonishing 481-6 - the highest score in ODI history.

Australia could only muster 239 all out in reply, slumping to their heaviest defeat in the 50-format and losing the five-match series with two games to come.

Andrew Tye went for 100 from only nine overs - the second-worst figures in ODI history for Australia - as England struck 21 sixes in a remarkable innings.

Former Australia batsman Hussey said the Nottingham battering could have a lasting effect on the tourists.

"I feel for some of the bowlers because unfortunately they're going to carry that around with you for the rest of your career," Hussey said on The Unplayable Podcast. 

"I often bump into people and they talk about 'Mick Lewis is that guy that went for 100' [Lewis had figures of 0-113 against South Africa in 2006] and so Andrew Tye is going to be another one of those guys.

"In a lot of ways he's done so well for the [Perth] Scorchers and in the IPL he's done well. A lot of people are unfortunately going to remember him for going for 100 in a one-day international. 

"It's not the sort of thing you want to be remembered by. I know with Mick Lewis it certainly had a mental effect on him for quite a period of time."

Hussey added: "I know it probably seems like it's doom and gloom for the Australian team at the moment and in some ways it is,

"I worry about some mental scars for some of these guys that are getting taught a serious lesson about international cricket moving forward. 

"But the silver lining is that we're building a lot of depth, we're exposing a lot of players that at any other stage may not get an opportunity at all. They’re experiencing what's it like to play international cricket."

6 Left Handers who have dominated the game of cricket
RELATED STORY
Michael Hussey: Top 5 innings in International Cricket
RELATED STORY
5 players with 150 ODIs whose average never dropped below 35
RELATED STORY
Most prolific batting pairs for Australia across all...
RELATED STORY
5 MS Dhoni ODI innings that will be remembered forever by...
RELATED STORY
Top five batsmen with the highest average in...
RELATED STORY
A current World XI that could take on 2007 World Cup...
RELATED STORY
17th June 1999: When the greatest ODI was played between...
RELATED STORY
5 Most embarrassing defeats for Australia in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Hard to reclaim reputations but can reclaim values: Hussey
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us