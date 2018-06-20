Hussey fears Australia will be left with 'mental scars'

Mike Hussey worries what effect the Trent Bridge battering will have on Andrew Tye in particular after his nine overs went for 100.

Mike Hussey fears Australia could be left with "mental scars" from a humiliating onslaught at the hands of the England batsmen in a record-breaking one-day international at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

Jonny Bairstow (139) and Alex Hales (147) smashed brutal hundreds, while Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan bludgeoned rapid half-centuries as England posted an astonishing 481-6 - the highest score in ODI history.

Australia could only muster 239 all out in reply, slumping to their heaviest defeat in the 50-format and losing the five-match series with two games to come.

Andrew Tye went for 100 from only nine overs - the second-worst figures in ODI history for Australia - as England struck 21 sixes in a remarkable innings.

Former Australia batsman Hussey said the Nottingham battering could have a lasting effect on the tourists.

"I feel for some of the bowlers because unfortunately they're going to carry that around with you for the rest of your career," Hussey said on The Unplayable Podcast.

"I often bump into people and they talk about 'Mick Lewis is that guy that went for 100' [Lewis had figures of 0-113 against South Africa in 2006] and so Andrew Tye is going to be another one of those guys.

"In a lot of ways he's done so well for the [Perth] Scorchers and in the IPL he's done well. A lot of people are unfortunately going to remember him for going for 100 in a one-day international.

"It's not the sort of thing you want to be remembered by. I know with Mick Lewis it certainly had a mental effect on him for quite a period of time."

"I’ve been playing cricket since I was a kid and that is the hardest day of cricket I have ever had in my life" https://t.co/BWH0exo14K #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/QsFpUAqDbl — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) June 19, 2018

Hussey added: "I know it probably seems like it's doom and gloom for the Australian team at the moment and in some ways it is,

"I worry about some mental scars for some of these guys that are getting taught a serious lesson about international cricket moving forward.

"But the silver lining is that we're building a lot of depth, we're exposing a lot of players that at any other stage may not get an opportunity at all. They’re experiencing what's it like to play international cricket."