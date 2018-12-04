×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I constantly go back to knocks played with Smith, it's important for me: Marsh

PTI
NEWS
News
29   //    04 Dec 2018, 16:07 IST

Adelaide, Dec 4 (PTI) Going back to knocks played alongside the banned Steve Smith is a source of positivity for Australian vice-captain Mitchell Marsh, who hopes to partner the former skipper a few more times once his suspension ends.

Speaking ahead of the Test series against India which gets underway on Thursday here, Marsh reminisced about his partnerships with Smith in the past, the most notable being his maiden Test century with the then captain at the other end.

Smith scored a double ton in that game against England in Perth last year.

"I constantly go back to that and watch my innings," the all-rounder said.

"I think it's important for me to go back to that, I feel like I was batting really well last summer, I feel like I'm batting really well at the moment," he added.

Speaking of his equation with Smith, who is serving a one-year ban for the ball-tampering scandal that forced a review of the Australian cricket team's overall conduct, Marsh called him one of his "best mates". The ban on Smith comes to an end in March next year.

"Smudger (Smith) became one of my best mates in cricket over the last couple of years. We certainly like batting together. He doesn't give you much out in the middle," he said.

"We just had that connection and some great partnerships I'll always remember the rest of my life. I feel very lucky to have done that. Hopefully we've got a few more in us in the future," he hoped.

And what exactly makes batting with Smith so special for him? Marsh said the simplicity of his approach always stood out.

"When you're batting at the other end with Steve Smith it takes your mind off the fact you're out there. You can switch off and watch him do his work - pretty awesome to watch.

"We both don't really communicate much out in the middle. Keep going, watch the ball, swing hard. That's about it. It sounds stupid but that's really all it is when you're batting together," he said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Suresh Raina - 6 Top notch knocks in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-19: 5 reasons why Marsh...
RELATED STORY
Looking back at the 3 most memorable knocks of Mohammad...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Mitchell Marsh is Australia's biggest gamble
RELATED STORY
Col. CK Nayudu's 153: An innings which laid the...
RELATED STORY
Shaun Marsh shines ahead of first Test against India
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018-19: 3 Individual battles that...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can end up as the highest run scorer in the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 factors that could decide...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who might struggle...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us