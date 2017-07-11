I dodged a bullet - Fletcher reflects on sickening blow to head

Luke Fletcher suffered a hideous blow to the head on Saturday and said: "I feel quite lucky that nothing worse has happened."

Luke Fletcher is helped from the field at Edgbaston after being hit on the head

Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher was told by doctors he had "dodged a bullet" following the sickening blow to the head he suffered in a Twenty20 fixture on Saturday.

There was considerable concern for Fletcher's health when he was struck on the head at Edgbaston by a straight drive from Birmingham Bears batsman Sam Hain.

Although the incident resulted in Fletcher being hospitalised, he was discharged the next day and is now continuing his recovery at home.

In an interview on BBC Radio 5 live's Tuffers and Vaughan Show, the 28-year-old seamer said: "It is probably a good thing I did not lift my head up, it could've been a lot worse.

"I got away with it and the doctors said I dodged a bullet.

Thanks again for all the kind messages!! Hope the ball is recovering aswell as me — FLETCH19 (@fletcherluke) July 9, 2017

"I didn't see the ball at all and I just realised when it hit me and I thought, 'I could be in a bit of bother here'.

"I feel quite lucky that nothing worse has happened. I have not even had a headache yet, although I might get one a bit further down the line. I don't think I'll be able to play for a while though because of concussion protocol.

"They said that if that had hit me in the temple or side of the head, anything could've happened."

Fletcher has been contacted by Hain and added: "I told him that it can't really be helped. He said next time he is at Trent Bridge we will go to the pub and have a beer together."