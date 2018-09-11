Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

I have learnt how to bowl away : Shami

PTI
NEWS
News
100   //    11 Sep 2018, 10:16 IST

By Chetan Narula

London, Sept 11 (PTI) Indian speedster Mohammed Shami says he watched videos of rival pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson to understand how to exploit English conditions and has learnt to make an impact while bowling in away series.

After overcoming inconsistency in South Africa and personal problems later on, Shami has bowled nicely in the ongoing series against England, taking 16 wickets in five Tests.

"If you compare my performances on this tour with those in 2014, I have improved a lot. Overall, all of us have done well. I've learnt a lot, especially how to bowl away from home, how focused you need to be, Shami said.

"I've got to learn a lot. In 2014 when I came here, I wasn't that experienced. I wasn't mature either. This time, I watched videotapes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad's bowling. I saw what areas they bowled in, in these conditions. I've got to learn a lot," he added.

The pacer bowled his heart out in the first as well as the second innings, but had no reward to show for it.

He went wicket-less (0/72) in the first innings despite beating Moeen Ali innumerable times and took 2-110 in the second innings as England set an improbable 464-run target.

"Some things depend on luck too. When you bowl, your target is to bowl a good line and length. Whether you get a wicket or not depends on luck. Of course it is frustrating that I beat the bat many times and still didn't get a wicket. But it's okay. Whatever God gives me, I have to accept," Shami said.

Asked to put his overall performances in context, he said, "The saddest time is when as a bowler you work hard and don't succeed. The saddest time will be the first innings yesterday. I've never beaten the bat so many times in my life.

When it comes to fun, all of our players like to joke around with each other. We have fun all the time. When you're on the field, you have to be serious. But off the field, to pass the time or ease the pressure, you need fun and music. We have both in our camp.

The visitors were a bowler short throughout the fourth day as Ishant Sharma bowled only one over in the morning and walked off the field with ankle pain.

India were already playing only four frontline bowlers, and with him missing, there was added burden on Shami and company, with Hanuma Vihari chipping in with 3-37.

"It's hard when you're a bowler short, and especially in these conditions when as a fast bowler you have to bowl. The load is greater. But it's not a big deal. It happens. Sometimes bowlers feel discomfort or in order to prevent injury you go off. It's fine. The understanding between us bowlers is good," he said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
"Always looking up to him to learn anything possible for...
RELATED STORY
I would have loved to bowl a lot in the IPL, says India...
RELATED STORY
India's tryst with fourth-innings collapses in 2018
RELATED STORY
Even if 100 people tell me I won’t become a cricketer, I...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 5th Test Day 3: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
How can Team India counter their tormentor in the 5th Test?
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan: Reliving the last 5 thrilling ODI...
RELATED STORY
Love for cricket helped me fight off-field problems: Shami
RELATED STORY
Why Mohammed Shami deserves a chance in the Test series...
RELATED STORY
Shami: India intend to target Bairstow's fractured finger
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 58/3 (18.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: India need 406 runs to win
ENG VS IND live score
NOR 255/10
DBY 70/2 (20.3 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Derbyshire trail Northamptonshire by 185 runs with 8 wickets remaining
NOR VS DBY live score
SOM 106/10
HAM 148/10 (58.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Innings Over Hampshire lead Somerset by 42 runs
SOM VS HAM live score
| 04:00 AM
AUA 346/10 & 38/2 (14.0 ov)
IND-A 505/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia A trail India A by 121 runs with 8 wickets remaining
AUA VS IND-A live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us