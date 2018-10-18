×
I not Johri's substitute at ICC, clarifies BCCI acting secretary Choudhary

PTI
NEWS
News
14   //    18 Oct 2018, 16:18 IST

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Thursday clarified that he was always supposed to attend the ICC meeting underway in Singapore and has not gone there as a substitute to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, who has been accused of sexual harassment.

Johri did not go to Singapore as he has been asked by the Committee of Administrators to submit his stance on the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him.

"Ever since it was decided that Mr. Rahul Johri would not attend the ICC-CEC meeting, an impression has been created that Mr. Amitabh Choudhary, Acting secretary BCCI, is being sent as a 'substitute' for Mr Johri.

"It must be noted Mr. Choudhary is a Director on the ICC Board of Directors, the highest ICC forum, for nearly two years now and has been representing India/BCCI at the meetings in his capacity as the ICC Board Director," read the BCCI statement quoting Choudhary.

In Johri's absence, Choudhary, who anyway was going to attended the ICC Board of Directors meeting, will also be part of the Chief Executives' meeting.

"Choudhary was scheduled to attend the ICC Board of Directors meeting in the ongoing ICC conference even if Mr. Johri was going to attend the Chief Executives' meeting.

"Owing to certain circumstances, Mr. Johri is not attending the current meeting, which is attended by the respective Chief Executives of the full member countries. Mr. Choudhary, is, therefore, only, additionally standing in for Mr. Johri," the statement added

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
