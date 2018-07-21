Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

I wan to be the guy Root looks to, says Broad ahead of India series

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
83   //    21 Jul 2018, 16:22 IST

London, July 21 (PTI) Stuart Broad wants to be the go-to "guy" for skipper Joe Root as the seamer gears up to prove his fitness and make a comeback in the big-ticket Test series against India, beginning August 1.

The Nottinghamshire pace bowler doesn't want to look too far ahead, but next year's Ashes series is definitely on his radar.

"I think it is quite dangerous to look as far ahead as that. It can take your mind off what is really important," Broad told Sky Sports News.

"I don't want to look too far ahead, but a huge goal of mine is to regain the Ashes in 2019. That is number one, top of the list, but what is going to make me a better cricketer in the short term, is to be able to be in that team fit and firing and be the guy Rooty (Joe Root) looks to."

On a comeback trail, Broad will look to regain full fitness after suffering an ankle injury playing for his county against Worcestershire in the Specsavers County Championship last month.

"I really need to shorten my mindset and get things that are really reachable now and get things to push towards, rather than look to ends of careers because once you do that you slow down as a person and I am not at the stage of wanting to do that

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Root looks right at home as England ease to series victory
RELATED STORY
Stuart Broad in race against time to be fit for India Tests
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Hits and Misses from the ODI series
RELATED STORY
Kohli, Root, Williamson, Smith. Who is the best batsman...
RELATED STORY
India present a different challenge than our recent...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 3 reasons why the 2014 result could be...
RELATED STORY
England's guide to digest Kul-Cha: A tale of turning tables
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 key players for India in the...
RELATED STORY
Root blossoms as England reign at Lord's to level ODI series
RELATED STORY
India vs England ODI Series: Top 5 players to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us