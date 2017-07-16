I wasn't quite ready - Gillespie reveals India vacancy temptation

Taking charge of India did appeal to Jason Gillespie, but the former Australia paceman ultimately decided he "wasn't quite ready."

by Omnisport News 16 Jul 2017, 15:01 IST

Jason Gillespie during his time in charge at Yorkshire

Jason Gillespie has revealed he came close to putting his name forward to be India's head coach.

Ravi Shastri was appointed earlier this week by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the successor to Anil Kumble, who stepped down due to his relationship with skipper Virat Kohli becoming "untenable".

Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput were interviewed for the position along with Shastri, with Gillespie ultimately deciding not to apply.

"I talked a lot about that with my family," the former Australia paceman told cricket.com.au.

"I to'ed and fro'ed. I had days where I thought, 'right, I'm definitely applying for it, I'm going to have a crack and see how far I get'. Other days where I wasn't so sure. In the end I just felt I wasn't quite ready for that opportunity.

"I think it would have been a wonderful job and I congratulate Ravi Shastri on getting that job.

"Maybe one day in a couple of years that'd be something I'd seriously consider."

While the India vacancy appealed to Gillespie, who impressed many with his work at Yorkshire, the 42-year-old is unlikely to take charge of Sri Lanka following Graham Ford's departure.

"Sri Lanka was one of my favourite places to tour as a player, I loved playing cricket there, I love the country, it'd be a fantastic job," he added.

"But, and this is with all due respect, they haven't had a history of sticking with their coaches for too long.

"The recent history over the last five or so years, there's been a high turnover of coaches so that certainly would be in the back of coaches' minds – it'd be in the back of my mind."

Gillespie is currently in interim charge of Papua New Guinea, after a planned tour of South Africa at the helm of Australia A was cancelled due to an ongoing pay dispute.