ICC Academy Champion T20 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

ICC Academy Champion T20 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament that will be organized by the Emirates Cricket Board. The tournament is scheduled to start on Tuesday, April 16, and will conclude on Sunday, April 28. This 15-day event will include 27 matches, all played at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

A total of 10 teams will participate in this competition. These teams are divided into two groups containing five teams each. Each team will face the other four teams once in the league stage of the tournament. The top four teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals. The winners of the quarter-finals will play the semi-finals and the winners will qualify for the final.

The two groups are:

Group A: Top Stars, Brickwork Development, Gems Education CC, Z Games Strikers, and Seven Districts.

Group B: CSS Group, Dubai Dare Devils, Fly Emirates, Smart Cube Kings 11, and

Spades Real Estate.

Eight teams were a part of the last edition of the ICC Academy Champion T20. Only three out of these eight teams will be a part of this season. Gems Education CC won the final of the last season against Alif Pharma by seven wickets. They had chased down the target of 149 runs in 17.3 overs. The defending champions are in Group A this season.

ICC Academy Champion T20 Tournament 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Tuesday, April 16

Match 1 - Smart Cube Kings 11 vs CSS Group, 06:30 PM

Match 2 - Top Stars vs Gems Education CC, 11:00 PM

Thursday, April 18

Match 3 - Brickwork Development vs Z Games Strikers, 06:30 PM

Match 4 - Fly Emirates vs Dubai Dare Devils, 11:00 PM

Friday, April 19

Match 5 - Seven Districts vs Top Stars, 06:30 PM

Match 6 - Smart Cube Kings 11 vs Dubai Dare Devils, 11:00 PM

Saturday, April 20

Match 7 - Top Stars vs Z Games Strikers, 02:30 PM

Match 8 - Spades Real Estate vs Fly Emirates, 06:30 PM

Match 9 - Brickwork Development vs Gems Education CC, 11:00 PM

Sunday, April 21

Match 10 - CSS Group vs Spades Real Estate, 02:30 PM

Match 11 - Seven Districts vs Z Games Strikers, 06:30 PM

Match 12 - Top Stars vs Brickwork Development, 11:00 PM

Monday, April 22

Match 13 - Smart Cube Kings 11 vs Fly Emirates, 06:30 PM

Match 14 - Spades Real Estate vs Dubai Dare Devils, 11:00 PM

Tuesday, April 23

Match 15 - CSS Group vs Fly Emirates, 06:30 PM

Match 16 - Gems Education CC vs Z Games Strikers, 11:00 PM

Thursday, April 25

Match 17 - Seven Districts vs Gems Education CC, 06:30 PM

Match 18 - Smart Cube Kings 11 vs Spades Real Estate, 11:00 PM

Friday, April 26

Match 19 - Seven Districts vs Brickwork Development, 02:30 PM

Match 20 - CSS Group vs Dubai Dare Devils, 06:30 PM

1st Quarter Final - TBA vs TBA, 11:00 PM

Saturday, April 27

2nd Quarter Final - TBA vs TBA, 02:30 PM

3rd Quarter Final - TBA vs TBA, 06:30 PM

4th Quarter Final - TBA vs TBA, 11:00 PM

Sunday, April 28

1st Semi-Final - TBA vs TBA, 06:30 PM

2nd Semi-Final - TBA vs TBA, 11:00 PM

Monday, April 29

Final - TBA vs TBA, 11:00 PM

ICC Academy Champion T20 Tournament 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

ICC Academy Champion T20 Tournament 2024: Full Squads

Smart Cube Kings 11

Faisur Rahman, Imran Kiyani, Rajan Kumar, Salman Khan, Taimoor Ali, Yuvraj Barua, Abhay Paul, Harshit Seth, Imesh Wijayakumara, Muhammad Saad Ali, Wajahat Butt, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Usman Bangash (wk), Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Talha, Muhammad Usama, Saifullah Noor, Shakir Afridi, Shravan Mishra, and Venkatesh Mishra.

CSS Group

Abhiram Hrithwik, Albin Alias, Muhammad Shahbaz Ali, Rabin Krishnan, Rojith Ganesh (c), Junaid Shamsu, Nipun Babu, Renjith Mani, Vishnu Raj, Aquib Fazal (wk), Danish Sarhadi (wk), Muhammad Hafeef (wk), Muhammad Imran (wk), Ahmed Farzeen, Amir Hamza, Athul Raveendran, Gihan Chathuranga, and Yasir Ahmed.

Top Stars

Abdul Shakoor, Amjad Gul, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Ayaz Butt, Muhammad Younas, Rashid Habib, Sohail Mir, Abdul Malik, Abdul Muqtadar Babar, Asif Javed, Jamshaid Butt (c), Rizwan Amanat Ali, Uzair Khan, Muhammad Asif (wk), Saud Butt (wk), Ali Raza, Fahad Iqbal, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Ghani, and Shiraz Ahmed.

Gems Education CC

Dawood Ejaz, Deepak Tilakdhari, Maaz Taimia, Naik Muhammad, Sayyed Hamza, Usman Younas, Ali Teepu Sultan, Hazrat Bilal, Karan Saini, Muhammad Anwar, Qaiser Nawaz, Muhammd Salman (wk), Sajid Iqbal (wk), Bilal Akbar, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Jamshaid, Muhammad Mohsin, Shahid Bhutta, Shahid Nawaz, and Zafar Raja.

Brickwork Development

Almas Ayub, Asif Khan, Junaid Khan Afridi, Sapandeep Singh, Almas Hafiz, Harshit Kaushik, Mohammad Altaf, Niaz ul Islam, Pankaj Sharma, Shabaz Ali, Wajid Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed (wk), Hamdan Tahir (wk), Rahul Chopra (wk), Sagar Kalyan (wk), Harry Bharwal, Israr Ahmed, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Ahmed, Mujahid Amin, Sabir Rao, Saqib Manshad, and Zahid Ali.

Z Games Strikers

Ahaan Fernandes, Lovepreet Bajwa, Mohammad Nadeem, Ronak Panoly, Sardar Bahzad, Daniyal Liaqat, Muhammad Ismail, Nadir Hussain, Nilansh Keswani, Abdullah Saleem (wk), Salman Khan (wk), Shahrukh Amin (c & wk), Yasir Kaleem (wk), Arsalan Ahmad, Aryaman Sharma, Danish Qureshi, Faisal Altaf, Mubeen Ali, Muhammad Taimoor, and Wasim Akram.

Fly Emirates

Clive Alfonso, Fayaz Dongargoan, Irfan Arif, Krishna Kumar, Senthil Prabhu, Sohaib Khan, Umar Shah, Varun Thakur, Yasitha Abeykoon, Krishna Karate, Melan Philip, Usman Mushtaq (c), Wajahat Rasool, Afkar Amrudeen (wk), Ansar Hashir (wk), Damith Jayasuria (wk), Adil Reyal, Mohammed Ubaidullah, Nigel Fernandez, and Umar Jutt.

Dubai Dare Devils

Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Naeem, Robin Bist, Shival Bawa, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adeeb Usmani, Ayman Ahamed, Aziz Ansari, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Ashwanth Valthapa (wk), Hari Prasanth (wk), Rahul Soni (wk), Azharuddin Qureshi, Charith Nirmal, Junaid Siddique, Mohit Raghav (c), Prateek Parmar, and Shazaib Khan.

Seven Districts

Ahmed Tariq, Nabeel Aziz, Sahil Arman, Zain Ullah, Ammar Badami, Awais Ahmed, Dhruv Parashar, Farhan Khan, Ibrar Ahmed, Muhammad Aftab Javed, Muhammad Haider, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Shahdad, Farman Ali (wk), Muhammad Kashif (wk), Haider Ali, Nabeel Arshad, Wahab Hassan, and Zeeshan Naseer.

Spades Real Estate

Abdullah Azhar, Alishan Sharafu, Faizan Sheikh, Nael Tanvir, Shahrukh Sheikh, Subhan Sheikh, Aryan Lakra, Ibtisham Sait, Mohsin Khan, Shaharyar Sheikh, Usman Munir, Uzair Anees, Fahad Nawaz (wk), Khalid Shah (wk), Yash Sabnani (wk), Ehtesham Siddiq, Mohammad Akasha, Muhammad Irfan, Rahul Bhatia, and Unaib Rehman.

