ICC backs Test cancellation after Christchurch terror attacks

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 117 // 15 Mar 2019, 14:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hagley Oval

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has backed the decision to call off the third Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh following the mass shootings in Christchurch.

Bangladesh players narrowly escaped one of the two terror attacks at mosques which resulted in multiple fatalities on Friday.

Tigers team manager Khaled Mashud said members of the team and staff were "about 50 yards" from one of the mosques where a massacre unfolded.

The Black Caps and the Tigers were due to start the third and final match of the series at Hagley Oval on Saturday, but it was agreed that the game will not go ahead and the tourists will fly home as soon as possible.

ICC chief executive David Richardson said: "Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this horrendous incident in Christchurch.

"Both teams, staff and match officials are safe and the ICC fully supports the decision to cancel the Test match."

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by the shocking situation in Christchurch. A joint decision between NZC and the @BCBtigers has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test. Again both teams and support staff groups are safe. — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 15, 2019

The two remaining fixtures between the New Zealand Development team and Australia's Under-19 women's team that were due to take place at Lincoln's Bert Sutcliffe Oval this weekend have also been cancelled.

"We are shocked and appalled as I am sure all New Zealanders are,” New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White said.

Advertisement

"We are offering support to all those within the teams affected by the situation and are continuing to take advice from authorities on the ground."