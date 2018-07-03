ICC chief Richardson to retire after World Cup

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 57 // 03 Jul 2018, 20:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

ICC chief David Richardson

The ICC has announced that chief executive David Richardson will step down from his role when his contract expires after next year's Cricket World Cup.

Richardson has been the organisation's CEO since 2012 and previously served as its first general manager for 10 years, from 2002.

And former South Africa star Richardson, 58, believes the time is "about right" for him to depart.

"The hardest thing as a cricketer is knowing when the time is right to retire," he said in a statement. "But, for me, the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup next year is about right.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the ICC and I am particularly pleased with what we have achieved in recent times in creating greater context for all formats of the game and securing increased opportunities and clear pathways for all members to play at the highest level.

"I will certainly do all I can over the next 12 months to ensure that we complete our work on the new global strategy for cricket aimed at growing the game both in our traditional and new markets, and, in particular, put on a World Cup that does the game proud."

The International Cricket Council has confirmed that David Richardson will step down as Chief Executive when his contract expires post next summer’s ICC Cricket World Cup.



More https://t.co/6wG1nEtPmk pic.twitter.com/jKXonpMKyH — ICC (@ICC) July 3, 2018

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said: "On behalf of the ICC Board, I would like to thank David for his service and commitment to cricket over the past 16 years and, particularly, over the last six years as CEO.

"His achievements speak for themselves but, in recent history, the commercial success of the sport, his leadership of the ICC team and establishing greater context for international cricket are of particular note.

"David will be missed by everyone in the game, but this is an opportunity for the ICC to drive forward our new global growth strategy, which David has played an integral part in developing, under new leadership.

"A global recruitment process will now get under way to identify the right person to lead the ICC."