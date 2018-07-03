Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ICC chief Richardson to retire after World Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
57   //    03 Jul 2018, 20:46 IST
DavidRichardson - cropped
ICC chief David Richardson

The ICC has announced that chief executive David Richardson will step down from his role when his contract expires after next year's Cricket World Cup.

Richardson has been the organisation's CEO since 2012 and previously served as its first general manager for 10 years, from 2002.

And former South Africa star Richardson, 58, believes the time is "about right" for him to depart.

"The hardest thing as a cricketer is knowing when the time is right to retire," he said in a statement. "But, for me, the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup next year is about right.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the ICC and I am particularly pleased with what we have achieved in recent times in creating greater context for all formats of the game and securing increased opportunities and clear pathways for all members to play at the highest level.

"I will certainly do all I can over the next 12 months to ensure that we complete our work on the new global strategy for cricket aimed at growing the game both in our traditional and new markets, and, in particular, put on a World Cup that does the game proud."

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said: "On behalf of the ICC Board, I would like to thank David for his service and commitment to cricket over the past 16 years and, particularly, over the last six years as CEO.

"His achievements speak for themselves but, in recent history, the commercial success of the sport, his leadership of the ICC team and establishing greater context for international cricket are of particular note.

"David will be missed by everyone in the game, but this is an opportunity for the ICC to drive forward our new global growth strategy, which David has played an integral part in developing, under new leadership.

"A global recruitment process will now get under way to identify the right person to lead the ICC."

Shoaib Malik to retire from ODIs after 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC converts 50-over CT in India into World T20
RELATED STORY
ICC introduces stricter ball-tampering sanctions
RELATED STORY
Why the 10-team format of the ICC Cricket World Cup makes...
RELATED STORY
5 ICC U-19 World Cup captains who went on to become star...
RELATED STORY
Hesson replaces Lehmann in Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee
RELATED STORY
ICC announce Future Tours Program, Test Championship and...
RELATED STORY
Additional World T20 to replace Champions Trophy in 2021
RELATED STORY
5 legends who could retire after 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 legends who never won the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us