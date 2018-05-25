Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    ICC confirms smart watches prohibited

    After two Pakistan players were spotted with smart watches at Lord's, the ICC has confirmed wearing the devices is not permitted.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 13:59 IST
    294
    Pakistan - cropped
    Pakistan celebrate a wicket on day one of the first Test

    The ICC has confirmed players are not permitted to wear smart watches on the field of play, after two members of the Pakistan team were seen sporting them on day one of the first Test against England at Lord's.

    Pakistan made a superb start to the Test, dismissing England for just 184 after losing the toss and closing on 50 for one in reply.

    However, in an end-of-day news conference, seamer Hasan Ali confirmed the team had been visited by an anti-corruption official and advised not to wear smart watches on the field in future.

    Although there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Pakistan, the ICC clarified their position on smart watches in a statement on Friday.

    It read: "The International Cricket Council [ICC] today confirmed that under the Player and Match Officials Area [PMOA] regulations, smart watches are not permitted to be worn on the field and in areas designated as PMOA. 

    "Communications devices are prohibited within the PMOA and no player is allowed to be in possession of or use a communications device which is connected to the internet whilst there. 

    "Smart watches in any way connected to a phone or WI-FI or in any way capable of receiving communications are not allowed and as such we will be reminding players that such devices must be surrendered along with their mobile devices on arrival at the ground on match days."

