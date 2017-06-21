ICC may scrap Champions Trophy

The ICC is considering bringing an end to the Champions Trophy, with a second global Twenty20 competition a possibility.

by Omnisport News 21 Jun 2017, 20:12 IST

Pakistan celebrate winning the Champions Trophy

The Champions Trophy may be scrapped to accommodate two World Twenty20 tournaments in a four-year cycle, ICC CEO David Richardson has said.

Pakistan won the latest instalment of the competition with a 180-run battering of rivals India at The Oval on Sunday.

However, it may be the last time the tournament is held in its 50-over guise with the ICC once again considering bringing an end to the competition before its next scheduled staging in 2021 in India.

It is not the first time the ICC has considered such a proposal. In 2013, the Champions Trophy was set to be ended with a Test Championship having been put forward, while there was also talk of the 2009 tournament being the last.

Richardson says no decision is set in stone but he refused to rule out the possibility of hosting a second T20 event to capitalise on the popularity of cricket's shortest format.

"It's always been quite difficult to distinguish or differentiate between the two 50-over global events," Richardson said.

"With the World Cup becoming a 10-team event, it's almost like the World Cup is becoming more like the Champions Trophy, which I think is a good thing.

"And then, whether the Champions Trophy in 2021 stays a Champions Trophy, or we move to two World T20s - that still needs to be discussed and settled.

"It's a possibility, yes. I wouldn't say it is categorically going to happen because, as we've seen, the Champions Trophy on its own is a very good event and very well-supported, particularly in the UK, where you get support for all teams.

"So let's not be too hasty in writing it off, but to be honest and frank, there is consideration for moving towards two World T20s in a four-year cycle.

"Having two World T20s in a four-year cycle gives us an opportunity to globalise the game to a great extent, open the tournament to more teams - 16 or maybe even in the longer term to 20 teams.

"It's easier to be competitive in that format, and thus easier to accommodate more teams."