ICC ODI rankings: India eyeing No.1 spot against England

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.99K   //    10 Jul 2018, 19:08 IST

England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20
India after winning the T20I series against England

After coming up trumps over England 2-1 in the T20I series, the Indian team will be aiming to carry the momentum forward in the ODI leg of their tour as well. The series presents Virat Kohli's men the opportunity of overtaking the hosts to become the No.1 ranked side in the ICC ODI rankings.

To become the numero uno side, however, India will have to effect a 3-0 whitewash on Eoin Morgan's men.

Currently, England are at the top, with 126 rating points, with India (122) and South Africa (113) following them in the table. If England manage to win the series by a margin of 3-0, they will attain a 10-point lead over the second-ranked Indians.

August 1 will mark the debut of Nepal in ODIs, and the first side they'll face in the 50-over format will be the Netherlands. It will also be the first time that the Dutch play the ODI format, after losing out on their status in 2014.

Around the same period, and also post the end of the three-game series, Zimbabwe will play Pakistan (winners of the recently held T20I tri-series), while Bangladesh will face West Indies after their Test series gets over.

Also, Sri Lanka will play host to South Africa (ranked third). The South Africans will have to complete a 5-0 whitewash of the Lankans if they intend to not slip behind New Zealand in the rankings.

The three-match series for India begins with the first game at Nottingham on July 12, followed by the next two games, in quick succession, on 14th and 17th.

Here are the current standings:

1 England 126

2 India 122

3 South Africa 113

4 New Zealand 112

5 Pakistan 102

6 Australia 100

7 Bangladesh 93

8 Sri Lanka 77

9 Windies 69

10 Afghanistan 63

11 Zimbabwe 55

12 Ireland 38

13 Scotland 28

14 UAE 18

