ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli still No.1, Kuldeep Yadav achieves career-best ranking

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News
6.45K   //    18 Jul 2018, 14:23 IST

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
India now have three batsmen and three bowlers in the top ten after the latest update

Despite losing the ODI series, Virat Kohli held onto top spot in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for batsmen while back-to-back centuries for Joe Root helped him climb up to No.2. While Jasprit Bumrah remained on top of the bowlers' rankings despite missing out through injury, Kuldeep Yadav jumped up to a career-best sixth spot.

Despite not scoring a century, Kohli’s scores of 75, 45 and 71 helped him finish the series with 191 runs at an average of 63.66. That helped him achieve a career-best rating of 911 and he has a comfortable lead of 93 points over second-placed Root. Back-to-back unbeaten centuries (113* and 100*) helped Root jump four spots. He finished the ODI series with an average of 216 but his rating is just one point below his career-best of 819, he had earlier this year.

Babar Azam slipped down to No.3 and while Rohit Sharma remains at No.4, David Warner fell from third to fifth. There were no other major movers in the top ten, which meant that Shikhar Dhawan's tenth spot gives India the distinction of being the only country to have three batsmen in the top ten.

Kuldeep's career-best figures of 6/25 and nine wickets in the series helped him climb up to No.6 with 684 points, his career-best best till date. Adil Rashid's six wickets ensured that he not only stayed in the eighth spot but also achieved his career-high of 681.

There are no changes in the top five bowlers as Bumrah continues to lead the way, followed by Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Pakistan pace sensation Hasan Ali is in third place while Trent Boult in fourth and Josh Hazlewood complete the top five. Yuzvendra Chahal is the third Indian in the top ten as he completes the top ten.

There is no change in the all-rounders' rankings as Shakib Al Hasan continues to lead the way, with Mohammad Hafeez just behind in the second spot.

Here are the latest ICC ODI Rankings for batsmen and bowlers:

Latest ODI Rankings for batsmen
Latest ODI Rankings for batsmen
Latest ODI Ranking for bowlers
Latest ODI Ranking for bowlers
England vs India 2018 England Cricket India National Cricket Team Virat Kohli Kuldeep Yadav ICC Rankings
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
