ICC suspends Lokuhettige on fixing charges

Dubai, Nov 13 (PTI) Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Dilhara Lokuhettige was on Tuesday suspended by the ICC after charging him with match fixing during the T10 League in UAE last year.

The ICC said it has charged Lokuhettige on behalf of Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) since it was appointed by them as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official for the purposes of the ECB's Code.

The 38-year-old, who played nine ODIs and two T20s for Sri Lanka, has been charged with three counts of ECB's anti-corruption code.

The charges cover "being party to an effort to fix or contrive or to otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct, or other aspect(s) of a Domestic Match.

The second charge deals with "Directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a player to breach Code Article."

And "failure to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Officer (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

Lokuhettige, who did not feature in the T10 competition, has 14 days to respond to the charges.

Sri Lankan cricket has been involved in multiple corruption cases in the past.

The ICC had charged former Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Zoysa for match-fixing and provisionally suspended him on October 31.

Sanath Jayasuriya was charged with two counts of ICC's anti-corruption code, a claim the former Sri Lankan captain denied