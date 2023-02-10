ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Match 2, West Indies vs England: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Match two of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will see the West Indies Women lock horns against England at Boland Park in Paarl in a Group B fixture on Saturday (February 11).

West Indies will be led by Hayley Matthews. Stafanie Taylor has been included in the squad but she's recovering from an injury. The likes of Chinelle Henry, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell will play a key part for the Caribbean side. They lost their first warm-up game against New Zealand but won their next against the Sri Lanka. They will look to continue that momentum into the showpiece event.

England, meanwhile, will be led by the experienced Heather Knight. They have a good blend of experience and youngsters. They won both their warm-up games and are riding high with confidence heading into the World Cup. They're one of the teams to look forward to and could go all the way.

West Indies Women vs England Women Match Details

Match: West Indies Women vs England Women, Match 2, Group B, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 11, 2023, Saturday; 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

West Indies Women vs England Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Boland Park is a bowling-friendly one. Pacers get some lateral movement off the surface, and batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can play their strokes freely.

West Indies Women vs England Women Weather Forecast

The temperature on matchday is expected to range between 18 and 38 degrees Celsius.

West Indies Women vs England Women Probable XIs

West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews will look to lead by example in the opening game on Saturday.

Probable XI

Hayeley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Rashada Williams (wk), Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Aaliyah Alleyne

England Women

One of the favourites in the competition, England will be eager to start their campaign on a winning note.

Probable XI

Danielle Wyatt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Davies

West Indies Women vs England Women Match Prediction

West Indies and England have faced each other in plenty of close-fought encounters. Expect another one on Saturday. England look strong on paper, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: England to win

West Indies Women vs England Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

