ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The much-awaited ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2025 is set to take place from April 9 to 19. Gaddafi Stadium and Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) will serve as the venues for the high-profile ICC event. Interestingly, LCCA will host international women's cricket for the first time.

Six teams, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and Thailand are taking part in the tournament. Fatima Sana, Hayley Matthews, Nigar Sultana Joty, Gaby Lewis, Kathryn Bryce and Naruemol Chaiwai will be the captains of the respective sides.

The competition will be conducted in a single round-robin format, where each team plays others once. The top two teams after the completion of the fixtures will qualify for the Women's World Cup, set to be played in India later this year.

On that note, let's check out the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the tournament.

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Wednesday, April 9

Match 1 - Pakistan vs Ireland, Gaddafi Stadium, 10:00 AM

Match 2 - West Indies vs Scotland, LCCA, 10:00 AM

Thursday, April 10

Match 3 - Thailand vs Bangladesh, LCCA, 10:00 AM

Friday, April 11

Match 4 - Pakistan vs Scotland, LCCA, 10:00 AM

Match 5 - Ireland vs West Indies, Gaddafi Stadium, 10:00 AM

Sunday, April 13

Match 6 - Scotland vs Thailand, LCCA, 10:00 AM

Match 7 - Bangladesh vs Ireland, Gaddafi Stadium, 2:30 PM

Monday, April 14

Match 8 - Pakistan vs West Indies, Gaddafi Stadium, 2:30 PM

Tuesday, April 15

Match 9 - Thailand vs Ireland, LCCA, 10:00 AM

Match 10 - Scotland vs Bangladesh, Gaddafi Stadium, 2:30 PM

Thursday, April 17

Match 11 - Bangladesh vs West Indies, LCCA, 10:00 AM

Match 12 - Pakistan vs Thailand, Gaddafi Stadium, 2:30 PM

Friday, April 18

Match 13 - Ireland vs Scotland, Gaddafi Stadium, 2:30 PM

Saturday, April 19

Match 14 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, LCCA, 10:00 AM

Match 15 - West Indies vs Thailand, Gaddafi Stadium, 2:30 PM

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2025 will be available to stream free on the FanCode app and website in India.

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2025: Full squads

Bangladesh

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Jannatul Ferdus Sumona, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Farzana Haque, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Marufa Akter, Ritu Moni.

Ireland

Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Kia McCartney, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast.

Pakistan

Fatima Sana (c), Najiha Alvi, Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sundhu, Muneeba Ali, Rameen Shamim, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Natalia Parvaiz, Sidra Nawaz

Scotland

Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul, Ellen Watson.

Thailand

Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai, Suleeporn Laomi, Suwanan Khiaoto, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Natthakan Chantham, Nannaphat Chaihan, Chanida Sutthiruang, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nattaya Boochatham, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Phannita Maya, Rosenanee Kanoh, Thipatcha Putthawong.

West Indies

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

