ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023, Warm-Up Match 5: Ireland vs USA probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction, live streaming details

Ireland and USA are set to face each other in Match No. 5 of the World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up matches on June 13. The Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo will host the contest.

Ireland will be captained by Andrew Balbirnie and have a pretty strong squad for this tournament. Opener Paul Stirling is expected to play an important part as he is the most experienced player in their ranks.

Harry Tector was one of the two batters, along with Babar Azam, to score over 1000 runs in the World Cup Super League. He is expected to shoulder a lot of responsibility as well. Josh Little will also be high on confidence after doing well for Gujarat Titans in this year's Indian Premier League.

George Dockrell is a powerful striker of the ball and is a seasoned campaigner, while Curtis Campher and Gareth Delany are handy all-rounders. Lastly, Andy McBrine is expected to play a crucial part, both with bat and ball, in these World Cup Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the United States, led by Aaron Jones, will be looking to leave an impact on the World Cup Qualifiers Warm-ups, though not many may fancy them. Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar and Steven Taylor are some of their most important players.

Ireland vs USA Match Details

Match: Ireland vs USA, World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up, Match 5.

Date and Time: June 13, 2023, Tuesday, 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo.

Ireland vs USA Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Bulawayo is expected to be a decent one for the batters. Bowlers need to be on their mark to avoid getting punished as they are unlikely to get too much assistance.

Ireland vs USA Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now in Bulawayo. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark and the humidity will be on the lower side.

Ireland vs USA Probable XIs

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

USA

Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Philip, Nisarg Patel, Nostush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Usman Rafiq

*Since it is a warm-up match, all players in the squads will be eligible to take part.

Ireland vs USA Match Prediction

Ireland will go into the match as firm favourites as they clearly have more firepower and experience than their opponent.

Prediction: Ireland to win this World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up contest.

Ireland vs USA Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

