Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Imam and Khan propel Pakistan to crushing victory over Zimbabwe

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
28   //    13 Jul 2018, 20:24 IST

Bulawayo, Jul 13 (AFP) Pakistan stormed to a 201-run win over Zimbabwe in Bulawayo today in the opening game of their five-match one-day series.

Career-best efforts from opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq and leg spinner Shadab Khan ensured that Pakistan kept control through both innings.

Opener Imam cracked 128 runs as Pakistan made 308 for 7.

Khan then made short work of Zimbabwe's lower order to collect 4 for 32 as the hosts were bowled out in the 35th over for 107.

Imam was backed up by Fakhar Zaman, who continued his good form with 60, and Asif Ali, who smashed a rapid 46 on debut to boost Pakistan's total after they had been put in to bat under grey, wintery skies this morning.

Pakistan started slowly with the bat. With the new ball nipping around Imam played and missed at several deliveries and was lucky to survive an edge off fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, the ball dropping just in front of second slip.

But Imam gritted his way through the difficult patch, and, with Fakhar scoring fluently, Pakistan put on an opening stand of 113 in under 25 overs.

Fakhar brought up his fourth fifty of Pakistan's tour but then hit a return catch to debutant offspinner Liam Roche. Imam then shifted through the gears to bring up a 109-ball hundred in the 37th over.

Zimbabwe's bowlers struck back at the death with Tendai Chatara and Donald Tiripano picking up two apiece, as Pakistan lost five wickets in the last 10 overs.

The host were unable to sustain the battle with their bats. Pakistan's seamers were disciplined with the new ball, and were rewarded with five top-order wickets inside the first 15 overs.

Ryan Murray, on debut, was the only Zimbabwean batsman to come to terms with Pakistan's attack, compiling a tidy unbeaten 32, to help ensure Zimbabwe would at least pass 100, but with Khan running through the lower order with four wickets the hosts still slumped to the lowest ODI total recorded at the Queens Sports Club The teams face each other again in the second match of the series at the same ground on Sunday

Imam guides Pakistan to victory over test debutant Ireland
RELATED STORY
Stanlake burst sets up crushing Australia win
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: First ODI Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Pakistan name strong group for Zimbabwe tour
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq all set for Test debut
RELATED STORY
Pakistan progress after Zimbabwe opener puts them in the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Preview: Aussies look to...
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan Combined T20I XI
RELATED STORY
Australia vs Pakistan second T20I Preview: Pakistan look...
RELATED STORY
What Pakistan, Australia and Zimbabwe stand to gain from...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | 04:30 AM
SL 287/10 & 111/4 (37.0 ov)
RSA 126/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Sri Lanka lead South Africa by 272 runs with 6 wickets remaining
SL VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Today
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 107/10 (35.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 201 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
2nd Test | 03:00 PM
WIN 354/10 & 19/1 (9.0 ov)
BAN 149/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Windies lead Bangladesh by 224 runs with 9 wickets remaining
WIN VS BAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us