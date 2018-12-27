×
Imam takes Pakistan into lead against South Africa

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    27 Dec 2018, 19:11 IST

Centurion, Dec 27 (AFP) Imam-ul-Haq scored a half-century as Pakistan made a good start to their second innings on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Thursday.

Imam was on 57 not out as Pakistan reached 100 for one at tea, an overall lead of 58 in what has been a low-scoring Test.

Imam and opening partner Fakhar Zaman wiped out a first-innings deficit of 42, taking their side two runs into the lead before Zaman flicked a ball from first-innings destroyer Duanne Olivier to fine leg after scoring 12.

The left-handed Imam made a shaky start. He hurried to 15 off 11 balls but all three of his boundaries to that point were off the edge of his bat.

He was still on 15 when he was dropped low down by Hashim Amla at first slip off Dale Steyn. But he then batted solidly in reaching fifty off 71 balls with seven fours and a hooked six off Olivier.

Imam and Shan Masood (22 not out) added an unbeaten 56 for the second wicket.

Earlier, Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock steered South Africa to a first-innings lead.

Bavuma made 53 and De Kock hit 45 before South Africa were bowled out for 223.

Left-arm fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi took four for 62 and four for 64 respectively.

Bavuma moved to an assured half-century off 66 balls but was then tied down by some accurate bowling before edging Afridi to wicketkeeper and captain Sarfraz Ahmed for 53 off 87 balls with nine fours.

De Kock made his runs off 53 balls with five fours before he was last man out, driving Amir to cover

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
