Imperious Warner smashes highest score of World Cup

Australia opener David Warner

The in-form David Warner bludgeoned the highest score of the 2019 Cricket World Cup with an imperious innings as Australia piled on the runs against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Warner smashed his second hundred of the tournament, having also made two half-centuries, and fell just 13 runs short of his ODI-best score when he was removed for a magnificent 166 after being dropped on 10 by Sabbir Rahman.

The Australia opener's brutal 166 from 147 balls bettered the previous joint-best knocks of the World Cup of 153 - posted by Warner's captain Aaron Finch and England's Jason Roy.

Warner played himself in before he was at his powerful best in Nottingham, hitting five sixes and 14 fours in a scintillating innings.

His latest masterclass of clean striking was Australia's second best in a World Cup, Warner holding the record of 178 against Afghanistan four years ago.

Holders Australia were 313-2 in the 45th over when former vice-captain Warner tamely steered a delivery from Soumya Sarkar to Rubel Hossain on the edge of the circle when attempting to go over the top.

Usman Khawaja was then dismissed for 89 from only 72 balls after he and Warner put on 192 for the second wicket.

Warner's highest international score in the 50-over format remains the 179 he made versus Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval two years ago.

