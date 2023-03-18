IND vs AUS 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in India vs Australia 1st ODI

The first ODI of the India vs Australia series is in the history books now. The Indian team made a stellar comeback in the Mumbai ODI and won the match by five wickets to gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

With this win, India maintained their 100% victorious record in home ODI matches of 2023. The Men in Blue played an ODI match under Hardik Pandya's captaincy for the first time ever, and the new skipper did an impressive job.

Pandya won the toss and opted to field first at the Wankhede Stadium. Mohammed Siraj removed Travis Head early, but all-rounder Mitchell Marsh gave Australia an upper hand in the contest by smacking a half-century at the top of the order. His 65-ball 81 set a platform for a big total, but once Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Marsh, the rest of the Aussie batting lineup collapsed.

Australia slumped from 129/2 to 188 all out, losing eight wickets for just 59 runs. Mohammed Shami and Siraj picked up three wickets each for India. Jadeja took two wickets, while Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav accounted for one wicket each.

Chasing 189 for a win, India got off to a bad start. Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis' fantastic bowling left the hosts reeling at 39/4 in the 11th over. Wicket-keeper KL Rahul then joined hands with captain Pandya to steady the boat. They had a 44-run fifth-wicket partnership before Pandya handed a catch to Cameron Green.

Jadeja then united forces with Rahul to guide India home. They had an unbeaten 108-run sixth-wicket partnership to help India win. Rahul remained unbeaten on 75*, while Jadeja contributed 45*.

Here's a look at the three moments that generated a buzz among the fans in a memorable ODI match for both teams,

#1 KL Rahul's brilliant wicket-keeping

While KL Rahul played one of the best knocks of his ODI career to help India win this match, his wicket-keeping skills stood out as well. Keeping the wickets instead of Ishan Kishan, Rahul did a great job.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a catch from KL Rahul, he's been absolutely brilliant so far! What a catch from KL Rahul, he's been absolutely brilliant so far! https://t.co/2eG7WWVJck

His dives and reflexes saved some crucial runs for the team. Also, Rahul's diving catch to dismiss Steve Smith played a major role in Australia's collapse. With this performance, Rahul has locked his spot as India's number one ODI wicket-keeper.

#2 Mitchell Starc dismisses Virat Kohli for the 1st time in ODIs

Mitchell Starc and Virat Kohli have come face-to-face multiple times in their respective ODI careers. However, the Australian left-arm pacer was never able to dismiss the star Indian batter.

Starc finally ended that streak in Mumbai with a magnificent delivery to Kohli. The quick delivery swung a bit into Kohli and hit his pads. The umpire adjudged him out, and since it looked like an obvious call, Kohli did not even ask for a DRS.

#3 Superstar Rajinikanth's presence at the Wankhede Stadium

With cricket fans being allowed back into the stadiums, many cricket crazy celebrities have made their presence felt at the venues. Yesterday during the first ODI of the India vs Australia series, superstar Rajinikanth was spotted at the Wankhede Stadium. Fans on social media were delighted to see him enjoying a cricket match.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Superstar Rajinikanth watching the first ODI in Mumbai. Superstar Rajinikanth watching the first ODI in Mumbai. https://t.co/rqLVEYV67V

Rajinikanth got to witness one of the best ODI games of the year live at the stadium. Apart from Raijnikanth, Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla were also present at the venue.

Poll : 0 votes