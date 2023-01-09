IND vs SL 2023: Head to head stats and records you need to know before India vs Sri Lanka ODI series

After an exciting T20I series, the India vs Sri Lanka rivalry will continue in the ODI format this week. The two Asian teams will play three ODIs against each other from January 10-15. These three matches will help them finalize their team combinations for the upcoming Cricket World Cup in India.

India and Sri Lanka have not played a single ODI match since July 2021. The last time the two nations met in an ODI series, a second-string Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan beat the Islanders 2-1.

Before the upcoming India vs Sri Lanka ODI series begins, here's a look at their head-to-head record in the 50-over format.

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODIs

India lead 93-57 in the head-to-head record in ODI matches against Sri Lanka. The two teams have battled in 162 ODIs. 11 of them have ended with no result, while one was a tie.

IND vs SL head-to-head record in India

India have a great record against Sri Lanka in home matches (Image: BCCI)

India have a 36-12 lead in the head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in home ODIs. The two teams have battled 41 times in India, with three of the matches being abandoned.

Last 5 matches of India vs Sri Lanka ODI series (in India)

India have lost only one home ODI against Sri Lanka in the last decade. The defeat came at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala back in December 2017. Overall, the Men in Blue have been quite dominant in recent ODI series against the Islanders.

Here's a brief summary of their last five battles in India:

IND (219/2) beat SL (215) by 8 wickets, Dec 17, 2017. IND (392/4) beat SL (251/8) by 141 runs, Dec 13, 2017. SL (114/3) beat IND (112) by 7 wickets, Dec 10, 2017. IND (288/7) beat SL (286/8) by 3 wickets, Nov 16, 2014. IND (404/5) beat SL (251) by 153 runs, Nov 13, 2014.

Which team will win the upcoming IND vs SL ODI series? Share your views in the comments box below.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes