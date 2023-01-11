IND vs SL 2023: Hits and flops as India register an emphatic 67-run win in the 1st ODI 

On the back of a clinical all-round performance, Team India managed to trounce Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the opening ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. With the win, the hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series.

After being put to bat first, the Men in Blue posted a colossal total of 373/8 on the board in their 50 overs. After openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a solid start by scoring 83 and 70, respectively, Virat Kohli took charge of the match.

The former Indian skipper scored his 45th ODI century before being dismissed for a well-made 113 off 87 balls.

It was always going to be an arduous task for the visitors. Opener Pathum Nissanka did well for his 80-ball 72. However, a flurry of wickets saw Sri Lanka reeling at 206/8 after 38 overs.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka played a blinder of an innings for his 108* off just 88 balls. However, it all went in vain as Sri Lanka could only score 306/8 in their innings.

On that note, here's a look at the hits and flops from the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka:

#4 Flop - Axar Patel

One of India's most improved cricketers in recent times, Axar Patel had a quiet game in Guwahati. After Hardik Pandya was dismissed in the 45th over, Axar was at the crease and was tasked with utilizing his good recent form to provide India with a big finish.

However, this didn't happen as the left-hander could only make nine runs off as many balls before being rushed by a short-of-length delivery by Chamika Karunaratne in the penultimate over. Axar went hard to pull but only sliced the ball to the extra-cover fielder.

With the ball, the left-armer was innocuous as well. The orthodox spinner was the only Indian bowler to go wicketless on Tuesday, returning with the figures of 0/58 in his ten overs.

#3 Hit - Dasun Shanaka

Continuing his great form against the Indian bowlers, Dasun Shanaka hit a valiant century on Tuesday. Shanaka held on till the very end but the lack of support at the other end led to his maiden ODI hundred going in vain.

Sri Lanka were at 138/4 after almost 25 overs when their leader walked out in the middle. Alongside Nissanka, who looked good for his 72, Shanaka hoped to stitch a big partnership. However, the dismissal of Nissanka in the 31st over put the game to rest.

Despite this, Shanaka held his fort and struck 12 boundaries and three sixes for his unbeaten 108 off 88 balls. He added 100 runs for the ninth wicket with Kasun Rajitha, whose contribution was nine runs.

If Shanaka continues his stellar run against India, he might prove to be their nemesis for the remainder of the series.

#2 Flop - Sri Lankan bowling attack

Wanindu Hasaranga in action during the first ODI [Pic Credit: BCCI]

The Sri Lankan bowlers didn't back up their decision to bowl first on a batting-friendly surface in Guwahati. For the majority of the first innings, they lacked a certain plan and bowled too many 'Hit-Me' deliveries to the Indian batters.

Pacers Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madhushanka failed to generate some movement off the deck and leaked a slew of boundaries within the powerplay. Sri Lanka's ace spinner Wanindu Hasaranga too had an off day and gave away 67 runs without claiming any wickets in his ten overs.

Left-arm spinner Dinuth Wellalage, who replaced Meheesh Theekshana in the team, also failed to create much impact and gave away 65 runs in his eight overs.

While Rajitha was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers with three scalps to his name, he leaked 88 runs at an economy of 8.8 (the most expensive economy by any bowler in the game).

Shanaka will hope for a better display by his bowling unit in the upcoming second ODI.

#1 Hit - Indian top-order batters

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli did well with the bat on Tuesday

The opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill proved to be superb for India as the duo put on a stellar 143-run partnership for the opening wicket. Their intent was top-notch right from the word go, making the most of every loose delivery that was offered to them.

While Gill smoked 11 boundaries for his 60-ball 70, Rohit would be gutted to miss out on a hundred. The Indian skipper was chopped on after his 67-ball, 83-run knock, which was laced with nine fours and three lusty maximums.

The one guy who didn't miss out on a well-made hundred, however, was none other than Virat Kohli, who slammed his 73rd international ton in Guwahati. The modern-day legend started his 2023 in a sparkling fashion, dominating the opposition attack with utmost ease.

Kohli looked in sublime touch and clobbered 12 boundaries and a solitary six for his 113-run knock off just 87 balls. It was his great batting effort that helped India post a giant total of 373 in their innings. The Delhi lad was also adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroic innings.

