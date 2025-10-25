IND W vs BAN W Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2025 match

India Women will face Bangladesh Women in match number 28 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, October 26. This will be the last match of the league stage. The game will only be of academic significance as Women in Blue have qualified for the semifinals, while Bangladesh have been knocked out of the tournament.

India Women confirmed their place in the top four with a 53-run win over New Zealand (DLS method) in their previous match. It was a much-needed result for the hosts after three consecutive losses. Sent into bat, India put up 340-3 in 49 overs. Smriti Mandhana (109) and Pratika Rawal (122) added 212 for the opening wicket, while Jemimah Rodrigues (76* off 55) also roared back to form.

New Zealand were set a revised DLS target of 325 in 44 overs. India Women did well to hold them to 271-8 as Renuka Singh and Kranti Gaud picked up two wickets each, while four other bowlers chipped in with one wicket each. India will be keen to build on the momentum in the match against Bangladesh.

India W vs Bangladesh W head-to-head record in ODIs

India Women and Bangladesh Women have met eight times in ODIs. The Women in Blue have won six games and Bangladesh one, while one match ended in a tie.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two nations in ODIs

Matches Played: 8

Matches won by India: 6

Matches won by Bangladesh: 1

Matches tied: 1

Matches with No Result: 0

IND W vs BAN W head-to-head record in World Cup

India Women and Bangladesh Women have met once in the Women's World Cup. India beat Bangladesh by 110 runs in Hamilton in the 2022 edition as Sneh Rana starred with 4-30, while Yastika Bhatia hit 50 off 80.

Matches Played: 1

Matches won by India: 1

Matches won by Bangladesh: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 India Women vs Bangladesh Women ODIs

India have won three of the last five matches played against Bangladesh in ODIs. They have lost one game, while one match ended in a tie.

Here's a summary of the last five ODIs played between India Women and Bangladesh Women

Bangladesh W (225/4) tied India W (225) July 22, 2023

India W (228/8) beat Bangladesh W (120) by 108 runs, July 19, 2023

Bangladesh W (152) beat India (113) by 40 runs [DLS method], July 16, 2023

India W (229/7) beat Bangladesh W (119) by 110 runs, March 22, 2022

India W (158/1) beat Bangladesh W (155/8) by 9 wickets, Feb 17, 2017

