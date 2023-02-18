IND-W vs ENG-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Toss Update: Today match players list, teams & umpires for Match No. 14

India will take on England in the 14th game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Saturday (February 18). Both teams will go into the Group B gamehigh on confidence, having won two games out of two.
The Women in Blue began their campaign with an impressive seven-wicket win over Pakistan and followed that up with a six-wicket win over West Indies in their last match.
Young keeper-batter Richa Ghosh has been fabulous in both games, guiding India to victory with unbeaten knocks of 31 and 44 respectively. Deepti Sharma was imperious against West Indies, registering figures of 3-15.
India will face a tougher challenge against England, who got the better of West Indies and Ireland in their first two games of the World Cup. Sophie Ecclestone claimed three-fers in both games. Sarah Glenn also picked up three wickets against Ireland before Alice Capsey’s 22-ball 51 eased England’s path to victory.
Today's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 toss result
India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, captain Harmanpreet Kaur said:
“We are going to bowl because of the weather and the conditions. Chasing will be a better option today.”
India have made one change to their playing XI - Shikha Pandey comes in for Devika Vaidya.
IND-W vs ENG-W: Today Match Playing XIs
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh
England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (w), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell
Today Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match player list
India Women squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Harleen Deol, Shikha Pandey, Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia
England Women squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (w), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross
IND-W vs ENG-W: Today T20 World Cup Match umpires
On-field umpires: Claire Polosak, Kim Cotton
TV umpire: Nimali Perera
Match Referee: Michell Pereira
