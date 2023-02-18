IND-W vs ENG-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Toss Update: Today match players list, teams & umpires for Match No. 14

India will take on England in the 14th game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Saturday (February 18). Both teams will go into the Group B gamehigh on confidence, having won two games out of two.

The Women in Blue began their campaign with an impressive seven-wicket win over Pakistan and followed that up with a six-wicket win over West Indies in their last match.

Young keeper-batter Richa Ghosh has been fabulous in both games, guiding India to victory with unbeaten knocks of 31 and 44 respectively. Deepti Sharma was imperious against West Indies, registering figures of 3-15.

India will face a tougher challenge against England, who got the better of West Indies and Ireland in their first two games of the World Cup. Sophie Ecclestone claimed three-fers in both games. Sarah Glenn also picked up three wickets against Ireland before Alice Capsey’s 22-ball 51 eased England’s path to victory.

Today's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, captain Harmanpreet Kaur said:

“We are going to bowl because of the weather and the conditions. Chasing will be a better option today.”

ICC @ICC



Follow LIVE : bit.ly/ENGvIND-T20WC



#ENGvIND | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp India win the toss and opt to bowl first against England 🏏Follow LIVE India win the toss and opt to bowl first against England 🏏 Follow LIVE 📝: bit.ly/ENGvIND-T20WC#ENGvIND | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp https://t.co/rL0VgzO14U

India have made one change to their playing XI - Shikha Pandey comes in for Devika Vaidya.

IND-W vs ENG-W: Today Match Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (w), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

Today Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match player list

India Women squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Harleen Deol, Shikha Pandey, Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen Toss Update & Team News



have elected to bowl against England.



Follow the match bit.ly/ENGvIND-T20Wor…



#T20WorldCup | #ENGvIND



change to our Playing XI as Toss Update & Team News #TeamIndia have elected to bowl against England.Follow the matchchange to our Playing XI as @shikhashauny is named in the team 🚨 Toss Update & Team News 🚨#TeamIndia have elected to bowl against England. Follow the match 👉 bit.ly/ENGvIND-T20Wor…#T20WorldCup | #ENGvIND1️⃣ change to our Playing XI as @shikhashauny is named in the team 🔽 https://t.co/hRKWAirAx7

England Women squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (w), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross

IND-W vs ENG-W: Today T20 World Cup Match umpires

On-field umpires: Claire Polosak, Kim Cotton

TV umpire: Nimali Perera

Match Referee: Michell Pereira

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes