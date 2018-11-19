×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

1st Unofficial Test: Test specialists get batting time in drawn affair

PTI
NEWS
News
269   //    19 Nov 2018, 15:39 IST

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Nov 19 (PTI) Australia-bound Test specialists -- veteran Murali Vijay and youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari -- helped themselves to half-centuries on the final day of India A's first unofficial 'Test' against New Zealand A, which ended in a tame draw.

India A scored 247 for 3 in 65 overs in their second innings when the match was called off.

However, openers Shaw (50, 53 balls) and Vijay (60, 113 balls) got good enough match time as they added 74 runs for the first wicket, largely due to the contribution of the young Mumbaikar, who hit eight fours and a six.

Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (41 no, 94 balls) and Vihari (51 no, 63 balls) added 86 runs for an unbroken fourth-wicket stand.

On the final day with little chance of a result, the two seniors Vijay and Rahane put their heads down and showed a lot of application.

Young Shaw didn't last long as he was out soon after completing his second century of the match. Shaw was caught by Will Young off Doug Bracewell's delivery.

In-form Mayank Agarwal (42) then joined Vijay and the duo added 81 runs for the second wicket with Agarwal being the aggressor. The Karnataka right-hander hit six boundaries and a six.

Blair Tickner got rid of Agarwal, breaching through the defence, and Vijay soon followed, offering a catch to Theo van Woerkom.

Rahane and Vihari then batted out the next 25 overs with minimum fuss. Vihari, in fact, was comparatively more aggressive with three fours and three sixes in only 63 balls as the match meandered towards a draw.

Brief Scores: India A 467/8 decl and 247/3 (Murali Vijay 60, Prithvi Shaw 50, Hanuma Vihati 51 no, Ajinkya Rahane 41 no, Mayank Agarwal 42).

New Zealand A 458/9

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Stiff Little Fingers' Jake Burns on being a fan of...
RELATED STORY
AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers: Coach Maymol confident of...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea's 2004-05 title winning XI: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers: Important to start with...
RELATED STORY
India vs Jordan: 5 Jordan stars to watch out for
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why The Best FIFA Football Awards has become a...
RELATED STORY
Four-Nation Tour 2018: India U19 to face Croatia, France,...
RELATED STORY
Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott In...
RELATED STORY
You Me At Six singer Josh Franceschi on following Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
2018 SAFF Suzuki Cup: India vs Sri Lanka probable XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us